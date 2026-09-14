PM Narendra Modi lauded BJP's victory in Rajasthan's urban local body polls, calling it a public mandate for the 'double-engine' government. The BJP won 4,179 wards, while Congress secured 3,613 and independents won 2,273 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party's performance in the Rajasthan urban local body elections, saying the mandate reflected people's support for the party's policies of good governance and development under the "double-engine" government.

PM Modi, Amit Shah Hail Victory

Taking to X, PM Modi thanked the people of Rajasthan for the BJP's victory and said, "Heartfelt thanks to the people of Rajasthan for delivering a resounding victory to the BJP in the municipal elections. This is a testament to the triumph of truth over the echo of lies."

राजस्थान के नगर निकाय चुनाव में भाजपा को प्रचंड जीत दिलाने के लिए जनता-जनार्दन का हृदय से आभार। यह झूठ की गूंज के सामने सत्य की विजय का प्रमाण है। यहां के मेरे परिवारजनों के इस जनादेश से एक बार फिर साफ हो गया है कि डबल इंजन सरकार की सुशासन एवं विकास की नीतियों को उनका पूरा… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 14, 2026

Through this mandate, my family here has once again made it clear that they fully support the policies of good governance and development under the double-engine government. This will not only propel the state to new heights of progress but also strengthen our resolve to bring prosperity to the lives of every individual. On this occasion, my heartiest congratulations to all the victorious candidates as well as the party's dedicated and hardworking workers," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated the BJP's Rajasthan unit and attributed the victory to the public's support for the state government's governance and development initiatives.

घणी-घणी बधाइयां राजस्थान! राजस्थान निकाय चुनाव में भाजपा की प्रचंड जीत मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में प्रदेश सरकार के सुशासन और विकास कार्यों पर जनता की मुहर है। इस प्रचंड विजय के लिए मुख्यमंत्री श्री @BhajanlalBjp जी, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष श्री @madanrrathore जी तथा @BJP4Rajasthan के सभी… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 14, 2026

In a post on X, Shah said, "Heartiest congratulations to Rajasthan. The BJP's resounding victory in the Rajasthan local body elections is the people's stamp of approval on the good governance and development works of the state government under the leadership of Modi ji. Heartiest congratulations to Chief Minister Shri @BhajanlalBjp ji, State President Shri @madanrrathore ji, and all the hardworking workers of @BJP4Rajasthan for this resounding victory."

"By freeing the state from the Congress's poor governance and corruption, the BJP government is giving a new momentum to development in every sector. This blessing from the people of the state will further strengthen the resolve to make Rajasthan developed," he added.

Rajasthan Urban Local Body Election Results

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party in the Rajasthan urban local body elections, winning 4,179 wards, while the Congress secured 3,613 seats and independent candidates won 2,273 wards. The results covered 10,245 wards across 309 urban local bodies in the state.

Key Municipal Corporation Results

The BJP is set to form boards in four municipal corporations — Jaipur, Kota, Udaipur and Bhilwara — while the Congress secured a clear majority in Bikaner Municipal Corporation. In several other civic bodies, including Ajmer, Jodhpur, Bharatpur, Alwar and Pali, no party secured a clear majority, making independent councillors crucial for government formation.

In Jaipur Municipal Corporation, the BJP won 78 seats and is set to form the board, while Congress secured 53 seats and independents won 15 wards.

In Jodhpur Municipal Corporation, BJP and Congress won 44 seats each, leaving independents to play a decisive role.

Council and Municipality Outcomes

Among municipal councils, BJP secured a clear majority in 12 out of 47 councils, Congress in eight, while 21 councils remained without a clear majority.

In the 252 municipalities, BJP won a majority in 66, Congress in 38, and 121 municipalities are likely to see independents play a key role in board formation.

Role of Independent Candidates

The strong performance by independent candidates has emerged as one of the major highlights of the civic polls, with their support expected to decide the formation of boards in several cities and towns across Rajasthan. (ANI)