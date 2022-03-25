Big setback for Mamata Banerjee govt, CBI to probe Birbum violence

The CBI will submit the investigative progress report before the next hearing date, which is set for April 7.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the CBI to conduct a probe. The SIT would turn over all case documents, accused, and suspects to the CBI. The CBI will submit the investigative progress report before the next hearing date, which is set for April 7. The court asked the SIT, constituted by the West Bengal government, to hand over case papers and arrested people to the central agency.

The news came a day after the autopsy report of the deceased indicated that the eight people who were burned alive in Bogtui village in West Bengal's Birbhum district, including three women and two children, were thrashed by the perpetrators of the heinous act before being slain.

Six women and two children were confined in their homes and burned alive by a mob on Tuesday in the village of Bogtui, near Rampurhat town, in vengeance for the death of a local Trinamool Congress politician, Bhadu Sheikh, in a crude bomb assault. A day later, charred remains were discovered, the majority of which belonged to the same family.

