Delhi court frames sexual harassment charges against ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Setback for Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as Delhi Court on Friday charges the former WFI chief with sexual harassment of five women wrestlers. The BJP MP is also charged with the offence of outraging modesty of woman.

A Delhi Court on Friday formally charged BJP MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Chief Brij Bhushan Singh with sexual harassment in the case brought against him by women wrestlers.

“This court has found sufficient material on record to frame charges against accused no. 1 Brij Bhushan Saran Singh for the offences under Section 354 (outraging modesty of woman) and 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code regarding victims no. 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5,” Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Priyanka Rajpoot of Rouse Avenue Courts said.

The court found sufficient evidence to frame charges against Brij Bhushan Singh for offenses under Section 506 Part 1 of IPC concerning victim no. 1 and 5. However, he was discharged from allegations made by victim no. 6. Similarly, charges under Section 506 Part 1 were framed against accused no. 2, Vinod Tomar, regarding victim no. 1, while he was discharged from the remaining offenses.

Last month, the judge dismissed Singh's application for further investigation and additional submissions on framing charges, citing his absence from India on the relevant date. Singh, along with co-accused Vinod Tomar, is currently out on bail. The Delhi Police filed a chargesheet last month, citing sections 354, 354A, 354D, and 506(1) of the Indian Penal Code against them, with Section 109 additionally invoked against Tomar for abetment.

However, a cancellation report was filed in the POCSO case registered against Singh by a minor wrestler. The BJP lawmaker faces allegations of sexual harassment spanning from 2016 to 2019, reportedly occurring at the WFI office, his official residence, and overseas, as per media reports.

