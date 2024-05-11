Shubman Gill's rumoured girlfriend Sara Tendulkar talks about PCOS

CRICKET

Sara Tendulkar talks about PCOS

Sara Tendulkar's Quest: Finding Solutions

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, shares her journey of battling PCOS as a teenager.

Battling Acne with PCOS

Despite being a social media influencer with a massive following, Sara Tendulkar opens up about her struggles with acne due to PCOS.

Sara Tendulkar's Teenage Turmoil

Sara Tendulkar discusses her teenage years marked by persistent acne and unsuccessful treatments.

Dealing with PCOS

In an interview with Vogue, Sara Tendulkar reveals her journey of dealing with PCOS and the challenges she faced.

Effective Treatments

Sara Tendulkar attributes her acne issues to PCOS and shares her attempts to find effective treatments.

Lifestyle Changes

Sara Tendulkar emphasizes the importance of addressing the root cause of PCOS through lifestyle changes.

Solutions

Weight training, a protein-rich diet, and hydration helped Sara Tendulkar manage her PCOS symptoms.

Key strategy

Sara Tendulkar advocates for lifestyle modifications as a key strategy in combating PCOS-related acne.

