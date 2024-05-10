Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Satyamev Jayate': Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia hail decision to frame charges against Brij Bhushan

    Star wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia expressed their satisfaction with the Delhi court's ruling to proceed with sexual harassment charges against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 10, 2024, 9:02 PM IST

    Star wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia expressed their satisfaction with the Delhi court's ruling to proceed with sexual harassment charges against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. They deemed it a significant win for the female wrestlers of the nation. The court directed the framing of charges against Singh, a seasoned Lok Sabha MP, under sections 354 (assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

    After a faction led by Sanjay Singh, an associate of the former WFI President, was elected to lead the federation in December last year, Rio Olympic bronze medalist Malik chose to retire.

    "...We thank the honorable court. We had to sleep on the streets for many nights in the heat and rain, had to give up on our stable careers, only then have we been able to take a few steps forward in the fight for justice," Malik, one of the leading faces in the protest against Singh, wrote on 'X'.

    "Heartfelt gratitude to those who showered love and blessings and may God bless those who trolled and said bad things. Long live Mother India."

    "This is a big victory for the struggle of women wrestlers," Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang, one of the leading faces in the protest against Singh, wrote on 'X'.

    "The daughters of the country have had to go through such difficult times, but this decision will provide relief. Those who trolled women wrestlers should also be ashamed. Satyamev Jayate."

    The trio of Sakshi, Bajrang, and Vinesh Phogat emerged as prominent figures during the year-long protest that commenced in January 2023 at Jantar Mantar in the national capital. After months of demonstrations, the Delhi Police filed a charge sheet against Singh on June 15, citing sections 354 (assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

    The court is set to officially frame the charges on May 21.

