    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal released from custody, leaves Tihar Jail amidst legal battle (WATCH)

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal released from Tihar Jail after granted interim bail (WATCH)
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 10, 2024, 6:57 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday (May 10) released from Tihar Jail after the Supreme Court granted interim bail to him until June 1 in connection with the money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy. The relief comes with certain conditions, including a prohibition on Kejriwal visiting the Office of the Chief Minister or the Delhi Secretariat.

    A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta ruled that Kejriwal must surrender on June 2.

    Delhi court frames sexual harassment charges against ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

    While granting interim bail, the top court imposed strict conditions on the Delhi Chief Minister. He is prohibited from interacting with any witnesses involved in the case or accessing official files related to the investigation.

    Additionally, CM Kejriwal is barred from making any public comments regarding his role in the ongoing legal proceedings.

    The court's order also stated that Kejriwal must refrain from signing official files unless it is deemed necessary for obtaining clearance or approval from the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets interim bail till June 1 in liquor excise policy case

    Last Updated May 10, 2024, 7:01 PM IST
