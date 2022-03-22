Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    8 people burnt alive hours after TMC leader's murder in Bengal

    At least eight people, including seven from one family, were burnt alive hours after a TMC leader's murder in Rampurhat subdivision of West Bengal's Birbhum district.

    West Bengal 10 people burnt alive hours after TMC leader's murder
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Rampurhat, First Published Mar 22, 2022, 1:17 PM IST

    At least eight people, including seven from one family, were burnt alive hours after a TMC leader's murder in Rampurhat subdivision of West Bengal's Birbhum district. One person succumbed to injuries in hospital while two more are undergoing treatment in hospital. 

    Bhadu Sheikh (38), TMC leader and the Deputy Panchayat Pradhan of Barshal Village, was murdered last night. The fire incident, which happened in Boktui village in Rampurhat subdivision of Birbhum district, has sent shockwaves across the state. 

    According to reports, Bhadu was a popular leader in the area. Reports said that Bhadu was at a tea stall on Monday evening when some assailants travelling on motorbikes hurled crude bombs on him. The victim was rushed to the Rampurhat Hospital, but he was declared brought dead.

    Following his murder, according to local sources and BJP workers, Bhadu's supporters torched the houses of the people they suspected were behind the murder.

    Police Version: Cylinder blast or short circuit

    Downplaying the incident, the police said that as per initial investigation the cause of the fire could be a short circuit or a cylinder blast.

    Even TMC district president Anubrata Mondal claimed that an explosion in a television set led to a fire in three-four houses. Even though local sources claim that 12 people perished in the fire, Mondal claimed that seven people had lost their lives. He, however, did not rule out a between the killing and the TMC leader's murder. Further investigation into the case is underway. 

    West Bengal DGP Manoj Malviya clarified that the murder of the Trinamool Congress leader in Birbhum district prima facie seems more like a case of personal enmity rather than political rivalry. He also informed media persons that a probe on whether the incident where 7 people were burnt alive and another died of injuries will examine if it was related to the murder of the TMC leader or something else.

    The deaths have triggered a political storm in the state with the BJP holding protests in the state assembly and staging a walkout over the issue.

    Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, meanwhile, has directed for a speedy probe into the case and dispatched Minister Firhad Hakim to the spot.

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2022, 2:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    All about faith Muslim family donates land worth Rs 2 dot 5 crore to build mega temple in Patna gcw

    All about faith: Muslim family donates land worth Rs 2.5 crore to build mega temple in Patna

    Pramod Sawant to take oath as Goa CM on March 28; PM Modi, Shah likely to attend-dnm

    Pramod Sawant to take oath as Goa CM on March 28; PM Modi, Shah likely to attend

    85 point 7 per cent of farmer organisations supported now repealed laws reveals SC appointed panel gcw

    85.7% of farmer organisations supported now-repealed laws, reveals SC-appointed panel

    Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case: ED conducts raid at Goawala complex in Mumbai

    Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case: ED conducts raid at Goawala complex in Mumbai

    Save Jodhpur fort, part of it may collapse anytime: NMA warns Rajasthan govt

    Save Jodhpur fort, part of it may collapse anytime: NMA warns Rajasthan govt

    Recent Stories

    Did Salman Khan suffer 'suicide disease'? Actor once suffered from 'Trigeminal Neuralgia' RCB

    Did Salman Khan suffer 'suicide disease'? Actor once suffered from 'Trigeminal Neuralgia'

    OnePlus planning to launch Nord smartwatch soon in India - ADT

    OnePlus planning to launch Nord smartwatch soon in India

    Why Imran Khan lost Pakistan Army's trust and PM's chair after no-trust vote

    3 reasons why Imran Khan lost Pakistan Army's trust and will lose PM's chair

    All about faith Muslim family donates land worth Rs 2 dot 5 crore to build mega temple in Patna gcw

    All about faith: Muslim family donates land worth Rs 2.5 crore to build mega temple in Patna

    No survivors found in Chinese airliner crash, 132 were aboard

    No survivors found in Chinese airliner crash, 132 were aboard

    Recent Videos

    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    'Some privileged men' do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree tears critics

    Video Icon
    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

    Video Icon
    Hindu Bhavan in Poland's Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis-dnm

    Hindu Bhavan in Poland’s Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Video Icon