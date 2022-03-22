8 people burnt alive hours after TMC leader's murder in Bengal

At least eight people, including seven from one family, were burnt alive hours after a TMC leader's murder in Rampurhat subdivision of West Bengal's Birbhum district.

At least eight people, including seven from one family, were burnt alive hours after a TMC leader's murder in Rampurhat subdivision of West Bengal's Birbhum district. One person succumbed to injuries in hospital while two more are undergoing treatment in hospital.

Bhadu Sheikh (38), TMC leader and the Deputy Panchayat Pradhan of Barshal Village, was murdered last night. The fire incident, which happened in Boktui village in Rampurhat subdivision of Birbhum district, has sent shockwaves across the state.

According to reports, Bhadu was a popular leader in the area. Reports said that Bhadu was at a tea stall on Monday evening when some assailants travelling on motorbikes hurled crude bombs on him. The victim was rushed to the Rampurhat Hospital, but he was declared brought dead.

Following his murder, according to local sources and BJP workers, Bhadu's supporters torched the houses of the people they suspected were behind the murder.

Police Version: Cylinder blast or short circuit

Downplaying the incident, the police said that as per initial investigation the cause of the fire could be a short circuit or a cylinder blast.

Even TMC district president Anubrata Mondal claimed that an explosion in a television set led to a fire in three-four houses. Even though local sources claim that 12 people perished in the fire, Mondal claimed that seven people had lost their lives. He, however, did not rule out a between the killing and the TMC leader's murder. Further investigation into the case is underway.

West Bengal DGP Manoj Malviya clarified that the murder of the Trinamool Congress leader in Birbhum district prima facie seems more like a case of personal enmity rather than political rivalry. He also informed media persons that a probe on whether the incident where 7 people were burnt alive and another died of injuries will examine if it was related to the murder of the TMC leader or something else.

The deaths have triggered a political storm in the state with the BJP holding protests in the state assembly and staging a walkout over the issue.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, meanwhile, has directed for a speedy probe into the case and dispatched Minister Firhad Hakim to the spot.