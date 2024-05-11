Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Dominant Gujarat Titans secure convincing 35-run victory over Chennai Super Kings

    In a thrilling encounter, the Gujarat Titans emerged victorious against the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, showcasing a dominant performance led by Shubman Gill and Mohit Sharma. Stay tuned for a detailed match summary and post-match coverage.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 11, 2024, 12:24 AM IST

    The Gujarat Titans showcased a dominant performance in the Indian Premier League, securing a convincing 35-run victory over the Chennai Super Kings. Opting to bowl first, CSK faced an uphill battle as GT's openers, Gill and Sudharsan, set the stage on fire with a record-equalling 210-run partnership.

    Despite Daryl Mitchell and Moeen Ali's resilient efforts, CSK struggled to chase down the target. Mohit Sharma's brilliant display of fast bowling, supported by Rashid Khan's strategic containment in the death overs, sealed the win for GT. With this result, CSK maintains its position in the top four, while GT remains hopeful of climbing up the ladder with upcoming matches. Stay tuned for comprehensive post-match coverage and presentations.

    Last Updated May 11, 2024, 1:44 AM IST
