Congress joins AAP in Delhi campaign for seven LS seats

Image credits: social media

1. Unified campaign strategy:

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav announced that the party will collaborate with AAP not only in the three constituencies but also in the remaining four seats.

2. Door-to-door campaigns:

Congress and AAP candidates will embark on extensive door-to-door campaigns to engage with voters directly.

3. Commitment to fulfill promises:

Yadav stressed that when the INDIA bloc assumes power, it will prioritise fulfilling promises made to various segments of society.

4. Manifesto publicity drive:

Congress candidates Jai Prakash Agarwal, Udit Raj, and Kanhaiya Kumar flagged off 100 auto-rickshaws each from their respective constituencies to promote the party's manifesto.

5. Auto-rickshaw campaign:

Kumar and Raj kick-started the auto-rickshaw publicity campaign from Anand Gram, Tahirpur, and Rohini Sector 24.

6. Focused constituency engagement:

Auto-rickshaws will ply extensively in the Chandni Chowk, North West Delhi, and North East Delhi constituencies, where Congress has fielded candidates.

7. Unified front:

Subhash Chopra, chairman of the party's election management committee, highlighted the seamless coordination between Congress and AAP in their campaign endeavors.

