Congress joins AAP in Delhi campaign for seven LS seats

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav announced that the party will collaborate with AAP not only in the three constituencies but also in the remaining four seats.
Congress and AAP candidates will embark on extensive door-to-door campaigns to engage with voters directly.
Yadav stressed that when the INDIA bloc assumes power, it will prioritise fulfilling promises made to various segments of society.
Congress candidates Jai Prakash Agarwal, Udit Raj, and Kanhaiya Kumar flagged off 100 auto-rickshaws each from their respective constituencies to promote the party's manifesto.
Kumar and Raj kick-started the auto-rickshaw publicity campaign from Anand Gram, Tahirpur, and Rohini Sector 24.
Auto-rickshaws will ply extensively in the Chandni Chowk, North West Delhi, and North East Delhi constituencies, where Congress has fielded candidates.
Subhash Chopra, chairman of the party's election management committee, highlighted the seamless coordination between Congress and AAP in their campaign endeavors.