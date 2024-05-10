Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pawan Kalyan EXCLUSIVE! 'Popularity as an actor cannot just translate politically... I gave myself 25 years'

    In an exclusive interview with Asianet News Network, power star and Jana Sena Party president Konidela Pawan Kalyan spoke about his political shift to the Bharatiya Janata Party and his closeness with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is contesting from the Pithapuram seat in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. 

    Jana Sena Party president and Telugu superstar Konidela Pawan Kalyan refuted claims that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is solely a North Indian party. Speaking exclusively to Asianet News Network from Tirupati, Kalyan emphasized his relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a factor in his decision to join the BJP.

    Pawan Kalyan, a prominent star contesting in the Lok Sabha elections, asserts that the crowds at his rallies are not solely due to his celebrity status but rather stem from shared ideological beliefs with the people. He highlights his family background, with his father being a socialist and a communist, and his previous alliance with left parties. Kalyan attributed his current alliance with the BJP to his close relationship with PM Modi.
     

