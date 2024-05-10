Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Following record-breaking rainfall last month, the once barren deserts and landscapes of the UAE have undergone a remarkable transformation into lush paradises.

    Following record-breaking rainfall last month, the once barren deserts and landscapes of the UAE have undergone a remarkable transformation into lush paradises. The arid terrain has blossomed with vibrant greenery, turning into vibrant oases amidst the desert sands. Not only has the landscape turned green, but off-road adventurists have also observed a flourishing wildlife population. From the majestic Arabian oryx to gazelles, camels, and donkeys, various species are thriving in the rejuvenated grasslands. Insects, too, have found their place in this newfound paradise.

    Islam Soliman, an off-road enthusiast from the Carnity — Car and Offroad Community, highlights that beyond the temporary change in river topology, the enduring impact of the rainfall is the extensive growth of vegetation in sabkhas (mudflats), transforming them into vast green fields.

    "The growth of different types of grass and medium-sized plants attracts all sorts of life around it from butterflies and slugs to larger animals like oryxes and gazelles,” said Soliman to Khaleej Times.

    “I observed massive growth in the count of baby gazelles and oryxes in different areas, especially around Al Qudra and Al Faqa area in the Dubai Desert. The vegetation growth on the dunes is helping stabilise the sand on the dunes, making them hard and compact. If the increased rainfall continues, this will help reduce the dust levels in the surrounding areas,” Soliman told the publication.

    For numerous off-road enthusiasts who regularly traverse the rugged terrain of the UAE, the transformation has been truly remarkable, akin to a revelation.

    “To witness the deserts burst into life like this is truly remarkable,” said Gaurav Khanna, Marketing manager at Carnity, to Khaleej Times.

    “The transformation of the UAE deserts into a green oasis is nothing short of an extraordinary experience. This is a unique opportunity for 4x4 owners and adventure enthusiasts to experience the desert in a whole new light,” added Khanna.

    On April 17, 2024, the UAE experienced its most significant rainfall in 75 years, surpassing any previously recorded precipitation since data collection commenced in 1949.

    The meteorological department documented the highest rainfall in the Khatm Al Shakla area in Al Ain, registering 254 mm within a span of fewer than 24 hours. The National Centre of Meteorology reported that the Shuwaib station recorded 287.6 mm on March 9, 2016.

    Despite encountering various challenges in managing the severe weather conditions, authorities and residents collaborated to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

