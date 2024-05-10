Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma anticipate lucrative returns from Go Digit IPO

    Discover the remarkable returns expected for celebrity power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma from their strategic investment in the Go Digit IPO, showcasing their financial acumen and investment foresight in the booming startup landscape.

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma anticipate lucrative returns from Go Digit IPO
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 10, 2024, 11:27 PM IST

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are poised to reap substantial rewards from the upcoming initial public offering (IPO) of insurance startup Go Digit, with an anticipated 271% return on their investment. Back in January 2020, Kohli purchased 266,667 shares of the company at ₹75 per unit through a private placement, amounting to a total investment of approximately ₹2 crore. Considering the upper band price of ₹278 for the IPO, their initial investment of ₹2.5 crore is expected to skyrocket to ₹9.25 crore, resulting in a notional profit of ₹6.75 crore.

    Similarly, Anushka Sharma also made a significant investment in Go Digit, acquiring 66,667 shares at ₹75 per share, totalling ₹50 lakh. With the upper price band projection, her investment is estimated to be valued at around ₹1.85 crore. The power couple's strategic investment in Go Digit is positioned to yield substantial returns, highlighting their savvy financial acumen and investment foresight.

    Last Updated May 10, 2024, 11:29 PM IST
