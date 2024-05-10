Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public address in Mahabubnagar, Telangana, on Friday not only highlighted the importance of the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024 but also showcased a touching display of empathy and inclusivity. 

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public address in Mahabubnagar, Telangana, on Friday not only highlighted the importance of the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024 but also showcased a touching display of empathy and inclusivity. Amidst the fervent chants of 'Modi, Modi', the Prime Minister drew attention to the needs of couple of specially-abled women in the audience. His call for making space and facilitating their movement forward resonated deeply, capturing the hearts of the attendees and those following the event across the nation.

    "Two-three specially-abled sisters have come to bless us today. Please make space for them. They are finding it difficult. Those standing in front please move a little. Let the specially-abled sisters come forward," said the PM during his public meeting.

    "I won't deliver my speech till arrangements are made for these sisters. I can't see these sisters' troubles. They are specially-abled sisters, first make arrangements for them," he added.

    During his address in Mahabubnagar, PM Modi highlighted the contrast between the false promises made by Congress and the concrete guarantees offered by the BJP-led government.

    "People of Telangana know that this election is about the future of the country," said PM Modi. "Congress and its allies have made false promises to the people for decades. But now, the country is witnessing Modi's guarantee."

    “As much as BRS looted over the years, Congress wants to do the same corruption in a few months. By talking about industry, Congress has opened a fake video manufacturing shop here. Congress has not been ready to move a pen on the Kalleshwaram scam of BRS since it came. Since Congress came, the RR tax has been imposed separately in Telangana. Talks about the RR tax imposed on you are going on till Delhi,” PM Modi added.

    PM Modi also emphasized his pledge to ensure growth, national security, and uphold India's prestige globally. He reiterated his dedication to delivering three crore new homes for the underprivileged in the upcoming five years, offering complimentary healthcare to every senior citizen aged 70 and above, and honoring every commitment made to the populace.

    Encouraging the people of Telangana to support the BJP, he stressed the importance of augmenting the party's representation in the state to tackle corruption effectively and foster development.

    Recent Videos

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan Exclusive Interview anr

    Pawan Kalyan EXCLUSIVE! 'Popularity as an actor cannot just translate politically... I gave myself 25 years'

    AstraZeneca Vaccine Controversy: Covishield has saved lives; there is no need to panic, says top doctor

    EXCLUSIVE! 'Covishield has saved lives; there is no need to panic...' (WATCH)

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Top Stories

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
    Lifestyle

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry
    Entertainment

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG
    Entertainment

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA
    Entertainment

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK
    Entertainment

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf
    Entertainment

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more osf
    Entertainment

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more

    Must See

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt
    India News

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt
    India News

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH) AJR
    India News

    EXCLUSIVE: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH)