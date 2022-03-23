Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rampurhat killing: West Bengal Guv Dhankhar deplores CM Mamata Banerjee in 3-page letter

    Earlier, the Calcutta High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of petition for court’s intervention in Rampurhat violence.

    Rampurhat killing: West Bengal Guv Dhankhar deplores CM Mamata Banerjee in 3-page letter-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kolkata, First Published Mar 23, 2022, 12:56 PM IST

    The alleged killing of a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader in Rampurhat area of West Bengal’s Birbhum district and the violence that followed it has triggered a massive political slugfest between the ruling party and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    The BJP has questioned TMC’s refusal of the incident being political and demanding President’s Rule in the state. Eight people, including two children, were burnt to death following the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. The BJP has sought the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and has demanded an investigation into the incident by Central agencies.

    Earlier on Wednesday, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar deplored Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a 3-page letter which suggested that there was a political conspiracy behind the violence.

    “This is a ruse to shield the guilty of the ghastly crime. Already enough is in circulation about perpetrators of this savagery. Further, your assurance that “investigation will make all-out efforts to unearth all those who are behind the occurrence of the incident” is a far cry from reality,” he said, adding that “Politically caged” investigation in the state inspires no confidence.

    Mamata Banerjee had urged the Governor “to refrain from making unwarranted statements and allow the administration to conduct an impartial probe” after he released a video yesterday saying human rights have been “decimated” and rule of law has “capsized” in the state. In an apparent swipe at the ruling party, he had said that the administration is "required to rise above partisan interests” which he claimed was “not being reflected in reality”.

    Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of petition for court’s intervention in Rampurhat violence. The petition has been scheduled for hearing at 2 pm on Wednesday.

    On the other hand, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken cognisance of the incident in which children also died and sent a notice to district SP and DGP

    “We’ve taken cognizance of the Birbhum, West Bengal incident in which children also died. We’ve sent a notice to district SP and DGP to send a factual report within 3 days. We are monitoring the situation and if necessary we will send our team also,” said NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo.

    Also read: Rampurhat killing: Governor-Mamata showdown, missing eyewitness claim and more

    Also read: 8 people burnt alive hours after TMC leader's murder in Bengal

    Also read: Shaheed Diwas 2022: 7 lesser known facts about about Bhagat Singh

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2022, 1:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    COVID-19 curbs to end on March 31; wearing masks, social distancing to remain: Centre-dnm

    COVID-19 curbs to end on March 31; wearing masks, social distancing to remain: Centre

    Accidental missile launch probe Group Captain-rank officer to blame

    Accidental missile launch probe: Group Captain-rank officer to blame?

    Rampurhat killing: Latest updates from West Bengal Mamata BJP Congress

    Rampurhat killing: Governor-Mamata showdown, missing eyewitness claim and more

    Income Tax department conducts searches at multiple premises of Hero Motocorp gcw

    Income Tax department conducts searches at multiple premises of Hero Motocorp

    Novovax Covid vaccine receives emergency approval, all about it - ADT

    Novavax Covid vaccine receives emergency approval, all about it

    Recent Stories

    COVID-19 curbs to end on March 31; wearing masks, social distancing to remain: Centre-dnm

    COVID-19 curbs to end on March 31; wearing masks, social distancing to remain: Centre

    Dasvi Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam first time in a different avatar (Watch) RBA

    Dasvi Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam first time in a different avatar (Watch)

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE superstar Brock Lesnar faces heat from AEWs Thunder Rosa over insult to Mexican culture-ayh

    WWE champion Brock Lesnar faces heat over insult to Mexican culture

    Shaheed Diwas 2022 7 lesser known facts about about Bhagat Singh gcw

    Shaheed Diwas 2022: 7 lesser known facts about about Bhagat Singh

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Tickets go on sale; here's how you can purchase them online-ayh

    IPL 2022: Tickets go on sale; here's how you can purchase them online

    Recent Videos

    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    'Some privileged men' do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree tears critics

    Video Icon
    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

    Video Icon
    Hindu Bhavan in Poland's Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis-dnm

    Hindu Bhavan in Poland’s Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Video Icon