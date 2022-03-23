Rampurhat killing: West Bengal Guv Dhankhar deplores CM Mamata Banerjee in 3-page letter

The alleged killing of a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader in Rampurhat area of West Bengal’s Birbhum district and the violence that followed it has triggered a massive political slugfest between the ruling party and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP has questioned TMC’s refusal of the incident being political and demanding President’s Rule in the state. Eight people, including two children, were burnt to death following the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. The BJP has sought the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and has demanded an investigation into the incident by Central agencies.

Earlier on Wednesday, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar deplored Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a 3-page letter which suggested that there was a political conspiracy behind the violence.

“This is a ruse to shield the guilty of the ghastly crime. Already enough is in circulation about perpetrators of this savagery. Further, your assurance that “investigation will make all-out efforts to unearth all those who are behind the occurrence of the incident” is a far cry from reality,” he said, adding that “Politically caged” investigation in the state inspires no confidence.

Mamata Banerjee had urged the Governor “to refrain from making unwarranted statements and allow the administration to conduct an impartial probe” after he released a video yesterday saying human rights have been “decimated” and rule of law has “capsized” in the state. In an apparent swipe at the ruling party, he had said that the administration is "required to rise above partisan interests” which he claimed was “not being reflected in reality”.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of petition for court’s intervention in Rampurhat violence. The petition has been scheduled for hearing at 2 pm on Wednesday.

On the other hand, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken cognisance of the incident in which children also died and sent a notice to district SP and DGP

“We’ve taken cognizance of the Birbhum, West Bengal incident in which children also died. We’ve sent a notice to district SP and DGP to send a factual report within 3 days. We are monitoring the situation and if necessary we will send our team also,” said NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo.

