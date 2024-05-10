PM Modi articulates Idea of India to 'clueless' Congress: Satyamev Jayate, mother of democracy & more (WATCH)

In a public rally in Hyderabad on Friday amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a poignant message that resonated deeply with the ethos of India.

In a public rally in Hyderabad on Friday amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a poignant message that resonated deeply with the ethos of India. His articulation of the "Idea of India" encapsulated the essence of our nation's rich cultural heritage, diversity, and inclusive values. Amidst the backdrop of political rhetoric, PM Modi's vision transcends partisan lines, offering a blueprint for a united and prosperous India.

At the heart of PM Modi's Idea of India lies a profound reverence for our ancient culture and values. He emphasized that the celebration of events like the Ram temple and Ram Navami is not merely a religious ritual but a testament to the enduring legacy of Lord Ram, who embodies the ideals of truth, righteousness, and compassion.

Also read: PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

"They say that celebrating Ram temple and Ram Navami is wrong. They say that worship of Lord Ram is against the Idea of ​​India. Congress, which has always looked at India through a foreign lens, has no idea of ​​the Idea of ​​India. After all what is…Idea of ​​India…." said PM Modi in Hyderabad.

PM Modi's Idea of India is grounded in the principle of "Satyamev Jayate" – truth alone triumphs. In a world plagued by misinformation and division, he champions the pursuit of truth as the cornerstone of a just and equitable society. Moreover, he advocates for non-violence as the supreme religion, echoing the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and the timeless wisdom of our spiritual traditions.

"Idea of ​​India…is a reflection of India's thousands of years old culture. Idea of ​​India means...Satyamev Jayate Idea of ​​India…Ahimsa Parmo Dharam. Idea of ​​India…Aacharah Parmo Dharmah. Idea of ​​India…Na Hi Satyat Paro Dharma. Idea of ​​India…Ekam Sat Vipra, Bahudha Vadanti," the PM added.

Central to PM Modi's vision is the concept of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" – the world is one family. He envisions India as a beacon of unity and compassion, extending a hand of friendship to nations across the globe.

"Idea of ​​India...Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Idea of ​​India...Sarva Panth Equality. Idea of ​​India...May you be Deepo Bhava. Idea of ​​India... Buddham Sharanam Gachchami. Idea of ​​India... Sarve Bhadraani Pashyantu, Ma Kashchid Dukh Bhag Bhavet. Idea of ​​India... Philanthropic Satan Vibhutay. Idea of ​​India: Service to people is service to God. Idea of ​​India...Ishwar: Sarvabhootanaan. Idea of ​​India...Samaana amidst all the light. Idea of ​​India…God Is Great. Idea of ​​India... Narayan in man, Shiva in creature! Idea of ​​India…or Devi Sarvabhuteshu Matri-like institution. Idea of ​​India Woman, you are Narayani. Idea of ​​India…Ma Vidvishavhai. Idea Of India....Michhami Dukkadam," PM Modi further articulated.

Also read: 'Fake Shiv Sena can never bury me alive or dead': PM Modi's savage response to Sanjay Raut's shocker (WATCH)

PM Modi further added, "Idea of ​​India..."Even the golden Lanka does not please me, Lakshman. Mother and birthplace are greater than heaven. I also don't like the golden Lanka. Mother and motherland are greater than heaven". These were the words of Lord Shri Ram only...This Idea of ​​India today is not limited to mere beliefs. This Idea of ​​India is the identity of India today. This Idea of ​​India is the voice of India today."

"And that's why...Today Idea of India is International Yoga Day. Idea of ​​India is vision of One Earth, One Family, One Future. Idea of ​​India is the idea of ​​one sun one earth one grid for the world. Idea of ​​India...Shivshakti Point on the Moon. Idea Of India...Mother of Democracy. Idea of ​​India...Justice to all, appeasement to none. Congress is calling the worship of Lord Ram from whom we get this inspiration, against the Idea of ​​India," he concluded.

Latest Videos