    EXCLUSIVE: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH)

    The Telangana CM attributed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's retreat from the ambitious seat target to a realisation of its impracticality. However, he cautioned against underestimating BJP's broader agenda, particularly its purported intention to abolish the reservation policy if it assumes power.

    Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has entered the electoral fray with bold predictions and pointed warnings regarding the BJP's electoral ambitions and policy agenda. Speaking exclusively to Asianet News, Reddy said that the BJP is unlikely to secure more than 220 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, indicating a tempered assessment compared to the previously touted goal of 400 seats.

    The Telangana CM attributed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's retreat from the ambitious seat target to a realisation of its impracticality. However, he cautioned against underestimating BJP's broader agenda, particularly its purported intention to abolish the reservation policy if it assumes power. Reddy further said that this aligns with the RSS agenda, which calls for a country without reservation policies.

    Highlighting BJP's contentious initiatives, including the repeal of Article 370, the ban on triple talaq, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and the promotion of a Uniform Civil Code, Reddy drew connections to RSS influence, suggesting a concerted effort to implement the organisation's vision.

    Moreover, Reddy accused BJP of engaging in what he termed as "dirty politics," referencing controversies such as the fake video controversy surrounding Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He alleged that such tactics were aimed to derail the election campaign of the Congress party.

    Watch the video to know more.

