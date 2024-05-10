'Need to fight dictatorship': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal comes out of Tihar Jail after 50 days

The Delhi CM was welcomed by enthusiastic AAP supporters, including his wife Sunita Kejriwal and senior party leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj. CM Kejriwal emerged from Tihar Jail's Gate No 4 amidst cheers and flag-waving. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was also present to greet him.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday (May 10) walked out of Tihar Jail, marking the end of his 50-day jail time on corruption charges related to the alleged liquor policy scam. The Supreme Court's decision to grant him bail until June 1 paved the way for his release, allowing him to rejoin the campaign trail for the AAP and the INDIA bloc ahead of the Delhi elections.

The Delhi CM was welcomed by enthusiastic AAP supporters, including his wife Sunita Kejriwal and senior party leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj. CM Kejriwal emerged from Tihar Jail's Gate No 4 amidst cheers and flag-waving. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was also present to greet him.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal released from custody, leaves Tihar Jail amidst legal battle (WATCH)

In his first public address post-release, CM Kejriwal expressed gratitude to the judges of the Supreme Court and called on voters to "save the country from dictatorship." He credited his release to Lord Hanuman and announced plans to visit a Hanuman temple in Delhi's Connaught Place the following morning.

Despite securing bail until June 1, Kejriwal's legal battles are far from over. The court, while rejecting pleas for an extension of bail, indicated that arguments for extended relief would be heard next week. Recognizing Kejriwal's status as an elected Chief Minister and the extraordinary circumstances surrounding his case amidst ongoing elections, the bench stressed the importance of public interest in its decision-making.

With the Delhi elections looming on May 25, Kejriwal's release marks a significant moment for the AAP and sets the stage for intensified campaigning in the final stretch of the electoral race.

