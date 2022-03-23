Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shaheed Diwas: PM Modi inaugurates Biplobi Bharat Gallery in Kolkata

    The Gallery, according to the Prime Minister's Office, displays the contribution of the revolutionaries in the freedom struggle and their armed resistance to British colonial rule.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 23, 2022, 6:49 PM IST

    On the occasion of Shaheed Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Victoria Memorial Hall, Kolkata on Wednesday via video conferencing.

    The Gallery, according to the Prime Minister's Office, displays the contribution of the revolutionaries in the freedom struggle and their armed resistance to British colonial rule. 
     

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2022, 6:49 PM IST
