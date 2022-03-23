Shaheed Diwas: PM Modi inaugurates Biplobi Bharat Gallery in Kolkata

The Gallery, according to the Prime Minister's Office, displays the contribution of the revolutionaries in the freedom struggle and their armed resistance to British colonial rule.

On the occasion of Shaheed Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Victoria Memorial Hall, Kolkata on Wednesday via video conferencing.

The Gallery, according to the Prime Minister's Office, displays the contribution of the revolutionaries in the freedom struggle and their armed resistance to British colonial rule.

