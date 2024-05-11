Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Merci PSG': Kylian Mbappe confirms he will leave French giants at end of the season (WATCH)

    In a significant announcement, Kylian Mbappe has confirmed his departure from French giants PSG at the end of the season. Watch the video to learn more about this development.

    Football 'Merci PSG': Kylian Mbappe confirms he will leave French giants at end of the season (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 11, 2024, 12:12 AM IST

    PSG fans received shocking news as Kylian Mbappe officially announced his departure from the club at the end of the season. Watch the video to hear his confirmation.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kylian Mbappé (@k.mbappe)

    Mbappe has finally announced his official departure from Paris Saint-Germain as the season draws to a close. The news follows long-standing speculation that the 25-year-old would join Real Madrid once his contract expires this summer. In a heartfelt video shared on social media, Mbappe expressed gratitude to his teammates, coaches, and the club's staff, while acknowledging the unwavering support of the fans.

    Having joined PSG in 2017, initially on loan from Monaco, Mbappé leaves behind a legacy of 255 goals in 306 appearances and multiple domestic titles. Despite his achievements, the elusive Champions League trophy remained beyond his grasp. Mbappe is set to bid farewell to the Parc des Princes this Sunday during PSG's match against Toulouse.

    Also Read: Georgina Rodriguez SEXY photos: Cristiano Ronaldo's partner opens up about life in Saudi Arabia

    Last Updated May 11, 2024, 12:32 AM IST
