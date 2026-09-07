Delhi CM Rekha Gupta vowed strict action after the Satya Niketan building collapse, stating the guilty won't be spared. Five MCD officials were suspended, the owner arrested, and sealing of illegal floors ordered. A new structural audit policy is planned.

CM Promises Strict Action, Orders Sealing

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said that the government has taken the Satya Niketan building collapse incident very seriously and anyone found guilty will not be spared. In a post on X, she said nearby paying guest accommodation and buildings are also being thoroughly inspected. She said immediate sealing of buildings with unauthorised fifth floors has been ordered across Delhi.

The Chief Minister said that MCD Deputy Commissioner, Executive Engineer, Superintending Engineer, Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer have been suspended with immediate effect following the tragic Satya Niketan incident. “The building owner has been arrested. Nearby PGs and buildings are also being thoroughly inspected. Strict action, including sealing, will be taken against violations. Delhi Government has taken the matter with utmost seriousness. Anyone found guilty or responsible will not be spared,” she said.

New Building Safety Policy on the Anvil

In another post, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that Rekha Gupta has ordered strict and comprehensive action following the Satya Niketan incident. “She is continuously monitoring the rescue, relief and safety measures. The building owner has been arrested, and legal proceedings are underway. Any building found violating safety norms will face immediate sealing action."

"A policy will be brought to make periodic structural audits and building safety certification mandatory for all buildings used for public activities, including PGs, nursing homes, schools and other institutions. No public activity will be permitted in any such building until its safety is duly certified. Delhi Government is treating the matter with utmost seriousness. There will be no compromise on public safety, and responsibility will be fixed at every level," the CMO added.

7 Dead in Collapse, MCD Plans Demolition

MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar expressed grief over loss of lives. "Unfortunately, we have lost seven lives. We think the building next to the collapsed building has weakened, and it was strengthened through the night. We will take it up for demolition in a calibrated manner in the next one-two days."

(ANI)