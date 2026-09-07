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Bengaluru Weekend Getaway: Experience This 95-Year-Old Engineering Marvel In Mandya
Looking for a weekend getaway from Bengaluru? Explore Hulikere Tunnel in Mandya, a 95-year-old engineering marvel built between 1928 and 1931 that continues to irrigate farmland and offers a fascinating historical experience for visitors.
Mandya’s Historic Tunnel Canal Still Draws Visitors
People continue to flock to Mandya district to see a remarkable tunnel canal that has stood the test of time. Built between 1928 and 1931, when sophisticated machinery was not available, the tunnel canal continues to carry water and irrigate agricultural lands in the region.
The engineering feat is particularly remarkable today, when several newly built canals have reportedly been damaged by rain even before their inauguration.
The historic tunnel canal remains a sight to behold and stands as a testament to the engineering skills and ingenuity of the people who built it nearly a century ago.
Where Is This Historic Tunnel?
A rare irrigation canal tunnel can be found in Hulikere village, near Kalenahalli, in Mandya district. Located around 139 km from Bengaluru, the tunnel can be reached in approximately two and a half hours by road. Hulikere village is about 14 km from Mandya city.
During the holidays, instead of taking children to a cinema or shopping mall, families can consider visiting Hulikere and introducing them to this rare and uniquely designed irrigation tunnel.
The historic structure offers children an opportunity to see a remarkable example of engineering from an earlier era.
Who Built This Historic Tunnel?
The tunnel was constructed on the orders of Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar, the Maharaja of the erstwhile Mysore State. Mirza Ismail, who was the Dewan of Mysore at the time, along with renowned engineer Sir M Visvesvaraya, laid the foundation stone for the tunnel in 1928.
The tunnel was completed and inaugurated in 1931 as planned, marking a significant engineering achievement for its time.
What Is Special About Hulikere Tunnel?
Built nearly 95 years ago, Hulikere Tunnel continues to function and supply water to agricultural lands in the region.
The tunnel is about 2,800 metres long, 3.75 metres wide and 4.5 metres high. It is considered to be the first underground irrigation tunnel in Asia.
The tunnel was constructed at a cost of around Rs. 4,56,000 at the time. Skilled workers from Kerala, Maharashtra and Punjab were brought in for the construction, making the project a remarkable engineering feat for its era.
A 20-Foot Arched Entrance
The workers involved in constructing the tunnel were paid between 1.50 and 4 annas per day. The tunnel has a 20-foot arched entrance and has emerged as a tourist attraction in recent years. It forms part of the Visvesvaraya Canal, with the tunnel constructed by excavating the earth from both sides.
To visit the tunnel, travel around 14 km from Mandya via Shiralli to reach Hulikere village. The historic structure offers visitors a glimpse of the remarkable engineering techniques used nearly a century ago.
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