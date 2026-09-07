People continue to flock to Mandya district to see a remarkable tunnel canal that has stood the test of time. Built between 1928 and 1931, when sophisticated machinery was not available, the tunnel canal continues to carry water and irrigate agricultural lands in the region.

The engineering feat is particularly remarkable today, when several newly built canals have reportedly been damaged by rain even before their inauguration.

The historic tunnel canal remains a sight to behold and stands as a testament to the engineering skills and ingenuity of the people who built it nearly a century ago.