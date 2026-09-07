More than 100 school buses in Chikkamagaluru district are reportedly operating without valid Fitness Certificates. The RTO has issued notices to schools, while concerns remain over vehicle safety, mandatory GPS and speed governors.

Parents who send their children to school by bus need to take note. More than 100 school buses in Chikkamagaluru district are reportedly operating without valid Fitness Certificates (FCs), raising serious concerns over the safety of schoolchildren travelling in these vehicles. The issue has come to light after transport authorities found that a significant number of registered school vehicles have either allowed their fitness certificates to expire or have not renewed them.

Many schools across the district provide bus services to transport students between their homes and schools. However, the operation of buses without valid fitness certificates raises questions about whether these vehicles meet the safety and roadworthiness standards prescribed by the transport department.

The Chikkamagaluru Regional Transport Office and the Tarikere Assistant RTO have more than 600 school vehicles registered under their jurisdictions. Of these, more than 100 school buses reportedly have expired fitness certificates.

The transport department requires school vehicles to undergo a fitness test before they can legally continue operating. However, several school managements have reportedly failed to renew the required certificates, creating concerns over the safety of children who use these buses every day.

For parents, it may not be practical to check the FC or other vehicle documents every day before allowing their children to board a school bus. Ensuring that the required documents are valid and that vehicles meet safety standards is primarily the responsibility of school managements and vehicle owners.

School Buses Lack GPS And Speed Governors

Transport rules require school vehicles to be equipped with GPS and speed governors. However, several school buses in the district are reportedly operating without these mandatory safety features.

According to officials, the absence of these safety requirements is also a concern when schools seek to renew the necessary permits and documents for their vehicles.

School Managements Responsible For Vehicle Safety

A school bus is permitted to operate for up to 15 years, subject to applicable rules and fitness requirements. Even within this period, a vehicle must undergo a fitness inspection, and any defects identified must be rectified before a Fitness Certificate is issued.

Operating a school bus without a valid FC can pose a serious safety risk, particularly when the vehicle is carrying children. In the event of an accident involving an unfit or improperly documented vehicle, the school management or vehicle owner could face legal and financial consequences, depending on the circumstances.

The issue also highlights the need for schools to ensure that all required vehicle documents, safety equipment and fitness certificates are kept up to date.

RTO Issues Notices To Schools

The Chikkamagaluru Regional Transport Office has reportedly issued notices to schools whose vehicles do not have valid fitness certificates. However, concerns have been raised over whether further enforcement action is being taken to prevent such vehicles from operating.

The figures from the two transport jurisdictions are as follows:

Chikkamagaluru RTO: In the jurisdiction covering Chikkamagaluru, Koppa, Mudigere, Kalasa, N.R. Pura and Sringeri, 45 school vehicles reportedly do not have valid FCs.

In the jurisdiction covering Chikkamagaluru, Koppa, Mudigere, Kalasa, N.R. Pura and Sringeri, 45 school vehicles reportedly do not have valid FCs. Tarikere Assistant RTO: In the jurisdiction covering Tarikere, Kadur and Ajjampura, 57 school vehicles reportedly have expired FCs.

The figures mean that more than 100 school vehicles across the two jurisdictions either do not have valid fitness certificates or have allowed their FCs to expire.