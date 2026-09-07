Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces full completion of Eastern & Western Dedicated Freight Corridors. PM Modi to dedicate them to the nation. Progress on 'Golden Quadrilateral' four-laning and Bullet Train project also highlighted.

DFC Completion, Four-Laning Mark Major Rail Infra Boost

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said that the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFCs) have been fully completed, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to formally dedicate the final sections to the nation.

Speaking to the reporters, Vaishnaw highlighted the significant progress made in expanding India's rail infrastructure, pointing to key initiatives including the four-laning of major railway corridors. "Work on the four-laning of the 'Golden Quadrilateral' was underway across the country. The Ratlam-Vadodara four-laning project is one of the seven major railway corridor four-laning initiatives launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

PM to Dedicate Final Sections

Vaishnaw said the completion of the freight corridors marked a major change in the pace of railway infrastructure development, pointing to the opening of different sections over the past few years. "The Eastern and Western Freight Corridors are now complete. The Prime Minister will dedicate them to the nation tomorrow. It took several years to complete this project. No work could be done prior to 2014. After 2014, the hurdles were removed, and various sections were opened one by one over the last 4-5 years; the Prime Minister will now dedicate three recently completed sections to the nation tomorrow (on Tuesday)," he said.

Bullet Train Project Progressing at Strong Pace

Earlier in the day, Vaishnaw said that India’s first Bullet Train project is progressing at a strong pace, with significant milestones expected over the coming months. The first section between Surat and Bilimora is targeted for commissioning next year, while progress on the wider stretch is moving ahead faster than anticipated.

Manufacturing and Construction Milestones

The Minister also noted that Bullet Train manufacturing is progressing rapidly, with the first coach for testing already ready.

Vaishnaw recently reviewed the progress of train manufacturing and noted that the first test coach has already been manufactured.

Civil construction work on the Vapi–Surat section is expected to be completed by December this year. The manufacturing of the Bullet Train is also progressing rapidly. (ANI)