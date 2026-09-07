A private bus on the Kalaburagi-Vijayapura highway swerved into a farm after its driver reportedly stood up while travelling at 90 kmph. CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral, sparking concerns over passenger safety.

In a shocking incident that has raised serious concerns over passenger safety, a private bus driver travelling on the Kalaburagi-Vijayapura highway reportedly stood up from his seat while the bus was travelling at around 90 kmph. The sudden movement caused the bus to lose control and swerve into a nearby field. Fortunately, a major accident was averted, and no serious casualties were reported.

The incident, reportedly captured on the bus’s CCTV camera, has sparked outrage on social media, with questions being raised about why the driver stood up while the vehicle was travelling at high speed.

Why Did The Driver Stand Up At High Speed?

CCTV footage from inside the bus captured the incident, and a video of the footage has since gone viral on social media. The video appears to show the driver getting up from his seat while the bus was in motion.

The incident has raised serious concerns about passenger safety. Netizens have questioned the driver’s actions and tagged the Karnataka Police, urging the authorities to investigate the incident and take appropriate action if any violation is established.

Driver Was Wearing Bluetooth Earbuds

The footage also appears to show the driver wearing Bluetooth earbuds while driving. Using mobile phones or other devices while driving can pose a serious safety risk, particularly when operating a passenger vehicle at high speed.

It is not clear from the footage alone whether the driver was listening to music or using the earbuds for another purpose. However, the incident has prompted concerns about possible distractions while driving.

The bus was reportedly carrying nearly 40 passengers, whose safety was put at risk when the vehicle swerved off the road. Many passengers may have been unaware of what was happening at the time.

The incident has now triggered calls for a proper investigation and strict action if the driver is found to have violated traffic or safety regulations. It has also renewed concerns about the need for passenger bus drivers to exercise extreme caution and remain focused while driving.

Scroll to load tweet…