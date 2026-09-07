In a heartbreaking incident in Alappuzha, a one-and-a-half-year-old boy has died after he fell into a water-filled paddy field near his house. The toddler was with his grandfather at their home in Thekkekara Olaketti Thekku Charumoodu when the accident happened.

Mavelikkara: A one-and-a-half-year-old boy has died in a tragic incident after falling into a water-filled paddy field near his home. The victim has been identified as Ashar Kris. He was the son of Arun R Krishnan and Athira, who live at Padittathil in Thekkekara Olaketti Thekku Charumoodu.

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This heartbreaking incident, which has left the entire area in shock, took place on Monday morning at around 10:30 AM.

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According to reports, the little boy was standing near the edge of the field with his grandfather. He accidentally slipped and fell into the water. Tragically, his grandfather, who was right there, did not notice the fall. A search was launched for the missing child. His body was found in the water about an hour later, at around 11:30 AM.