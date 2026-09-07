A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Bihar’s Samastipur after RPF and CIB teams allegedly recovered 75 litres of branded liquor from two suitcases in the AC First Class coach of the Swatantrata Senani Express. Police identified her as Neha Jha and are probing a suspected liquor supply network in Darbhanga.

A 25-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly being caught with 75 litres of branded liquor on board the Swatantrata Senani Express in Bihar's Samastipur. The seizure was made when the New Delhi-Jaynagar train reached Samastipur station. Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Crime Intelligence Bureau (CIB) teams had received confidential information from Varanasi about a woman allegedly carrying liquor on the train.

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Liquor found in locked AC First Class coupe

Acting on the information, the RPF and CIB teams searched the H-1 coach of the train and reached coupe number seven, which was locked.

After the occupants opened the coupe, officials found Neha Jha travelling with her brother-in-law, identified as Ishan Kumar, according to a report by India Today.

During the search, officers opened two suitcases and allegedly found several bottles of branded liquor, with the total quantity estimated at 75 litres.

Both Neha and Ishan were reportedly travelling without valid tickets. Neha initially told investigators that the AC First Class berth had been booked in Ishan’s name. However, officials found that he too did not have a valid ticket.

The RPF later handed the two over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) after completing the required formalities.

Woman claims liquor was for wedding

During questioning, Neha allegedly told investigators that she had bought the liquor in Haryana and was taking it to Bihar for a wedding ceremony.

Police are now checking the claim and investigating whether the consignment was actually intended for delivery rather than a private function.

Investigators are examining the mobile phone records of Neha and Ishan to trace their contacts, movements and possible links to others.

Police probe suspected Darbhanga supply network

The seizure has also prompted investigators to examine a suspected liquor supply network in Darbhanga. Police are probing allegations that Neha had been posing as a medical representative while allegedly supplying branded liquor to doctors and other influential people.

Investigators are trying to establish whether she was acting alone or was part of a wider network operating across Bihar.

The mobile phone records are expected to help investigators identify potential buyers, suppliers and other people connected to the alleged operation.

Family members previously linked to liquor cases

Police have also found alleged links between Neha’s family and earlier liquor cases.

Her father, Sanjay Jha, who was previously a farmer, was arrested by Singhia police in a liquor-smuggling case and sent to jail, according to investigators, the India Today report added.

Her elder sister Nishu Jha was also arrested by the Darbhanga Excise Department on November 30, 2025, after allegedly being found with 21 litres of foreign liquor. She was subsequently jailed.

Neha is reportedly the youngest of four sisters. Another sister, Anju Jha, works at a diagnostic centre in Darbhanga, while her sister Anshu Jha is married to Ishan Kumar, who was travelling with Neha.

Police said Neha had graduated from KS College in Darbhanga.

Investigation continues

The GRP is now investigating whether the 75-litre seizure was an isolated incident or part of a larger liquor supply operation.

With Bihar being a dry state, investigators are examining the alleged movement and intended distribution of the branded liquor, while also working to identify anyone else who may have been involved.