Avalahalli Police arrested four persons in two separate theft cases, seizing gold, cash, and vehicles worth Rs 1.28 crore. Three were held for a house burglary, leading to the recovery of stolen goods and vehicles used in the crime.

Avalahalli Police have arrested four persons in two separate cases involving house burglary and theft of gold jewellery at wedding functions. Police have seized 815 grams of gold jewellery, Rs 9.50 lakh in cash, one car used in the offence, and three two-wheelers, including two used in the crime and one stolen vehicle. The total value of the seized property is Rs 1.28 crore.

House Burglary Case

According to a release, in the first case, a resident within the limits of Avalahalli Police Station lodged a complaint after returning from Madurai, Tamil Nadu. The complainant had gone to Madurai along with family members on July 3 for personal work. While checking CCTV footage of the house on July 5, the complainant found that an unidentified person had broken open the front door during the night, entered the house, damaged the bedroom cupboard with a weapon, and stolen gold jewellery and Rs 5 lakh cash kept inside before fleeing.

Based on the complaint, a house theft case was registered at Avalahalli Police Station. During investigation, police gathered information from informants. On July 14, three persons were apprehended near Avalahalli playground along with two-wheelers.

During interrogation, one of the accused confessed to committing the house burglary and also admitted to stealing one two-wheeler within the jurisdiction of Sadashivanagar Police Station. The other two accused disclosed that they had come with cash to purchase the stolen gold jewellery. Police also seized Rs 9.50 lakh in cash found in their two-wheeler.

The three accused further revealed that they had sold the stolen gold jewellery at jewellery shops in Sunkadakatte, City Market, and Andrahalli. Based on information provided, between July 14 and July 23, police recovered 475 grams of gold jewellery, Rs 9.50 lakh in cash, two two-wheelers used in the commission of the offence, and one stolen two-wheeler, making a total of three two-wheelers. The total value of the recovered property in this case is Rs 81,00,000.

Theft at Wedding Hall

In the second case, the complainant had attended a relative's wedding at a marriage hall near Kattanallur Cross within the jurisdiction of Avalahalli Police Station on July 8. The complainant noticed an unidentified person moving suspiciously near the rooms on the first floor of the marriage hall with the intention of committing theft. Further details of the second case and details of arrests and recoveries are yet to be released by the police, the release said.

The operation was conducted by Avalahalli Police. Investigation in both cases is underway. (ANI)