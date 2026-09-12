Assam's top opposition leaders met in Guwahati, vowing to fight the BJP unitedly. They discussed the state's devastating floods, terming them 'man-made', and resolved to contest upcoming by-elections together against the BJP and AIUDF.

Top leaders of the state's opposition parties held a crucial meeting in Guwahati on Saturday. Convened in the presence of Assam Congress in-charge Bhupesh Baghel, the meeting held comprehensive discussions on the situation arising from the devastating floods across three districts of Upper Assam as well as the state's prevailing political scenario, resolving to fight unitedly against the BJP and communal forces.

Opposition Slams 'Man-Made' Floods

According to the press release by the Assam Congress, the leaders thoroughly reviewed the devastating flood situation across the state, particularly in Upper Assam. Terming the deluge "man-made" and a "result of syndicates," they resolved to take the issue forcefully to the public and work collectively toward a permanent solution.

They also expressed deep concern over the failure to deliver adequate government relief to all flood victims and demanded immediate and proper assistance for every affected person.

Key Resolutions Adopted

Simultaneously, a resolution was adopted to work together, demanding the release of tribal leader Pranab Doley, who was imprisoned for championing the land rights of Kaziranga's indigenous people. The meeting also discussed in detail the issue concerning the proposed reduction of the Kaziranga Eco-Sensitive Zone, the release said.

United Front for By-Elections

A joint resolution was passed advocating a united contest against the BJP and the AIUDF in the upcoming by-elections. The discussions concluded with the decision to keep doors open for dialogue with other like-minded political parties to safeguard democracy and public rights, and to convene the next meeting of the united opposition soon.

Prominent Leaders in Attendance

The meeting was attended by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Gaurav Gogoi, Assam Jatiya Parishad President Lurinjyoti Gogoi, CPI(M) State Secretary Suprakash Talukdar, former MLA Manoranjan Talukdar, CPI State Secretary Kanak Gogoi, and CPI(ML) leader Bibek Das. Additionally, Member of Parliament Rakibul Hussain, Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Wazed Ali Choudhury, Deputy Leader of the Opposition, Jayprakash Das, former MLA Debabrata Saikia, and former MP Ripun Bora, along with several opposition MLAs and senior leaders, participated in the deliberations. (ANI)