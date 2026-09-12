Maharashtra's high-level task force aims for 'zero leak' recruitment exams using tech like e-question banks. It will switch to OMR-based tests for the next year, shelving online exams temporarily, to ensure a transparent, secure process.

Task Force Aims for 'Zero Leak' Exams with Tech Measures

Preventing question paper leaks and achieving a “zero leak” examination process will be a key objective of the Maharashtra government’s high-level Recruitment Examination Task Force, which is exploring technology-driven measures to secure question papers from preparation and printing to transportation and distribution. Task Force chairperson and Additional Chief Secretary (Services) V Radha said this during consultations held in Pune with students, teachers, parents and other stakeholders on reforms in competitive examinations, including those conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).

The task force is considering an e-question bank system under which even the person preparing a question would not know which examination it is intended for, as part of efforts to strengthen question paper security. Radha also said a decision has been taken to conduct recruitment examinations through the OMR-based system for the next year, instead of online examinations. After this period, the government will take an appropriate decision on the future examination system. Work is currently underway to prepare standardised guidelines to ensure that OMR-based examinations are conducted in a transparent, secure and uniform manner, she said.

Stakeholder Consultations and Key Demands

More than 18,000 emails have so far been received by the task force from across Maharashtra.

Calls for Procedural Stability and Quality Control

During the consultations, students sought a fixed annual examination calendar and adherence to it, besides long-term stability in the examination process without frequent changes in procedures. Suggestions were also made to announce the minimum number of vacancies for various cadres in advance.

Students called for stricter quality-control mechanisms to prevent errors in question papers and answer keys, uniform criteria for evaluation of answer sheets and verification of examiners' quality. A centralised online portal for candidates to submit complaints and objections was also suggested.

Improving Candidate Experience

Participants further sought basic facilities such as clean toilets, drinking water and proper seating arrangements at examination centres. A one-time registration and fee payment system for all examinations was also proposed.

Students also sought a clear policy on post selection and the 'opting out' mechanism in cases where a candidate qualifies for multiple posts. Verification of certificates belonging to candidates from the disability and sports categories at the appropriate stage was also suggested.

Future Roadmap and Institutional Strengthening

The task force is studying the functioning of various public service commissions, including those in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), to identify reforms suitable for Maharashtra.

Radha said suggestions received from students and other stakeholders would be seriously considered to make the examination process more credible and effective. The task force also highlighted the need to strengthen the MPSC's manpower, technological capabilities and institutional structure in view of its increasing responsibilities.

Director General of Police Sadanand Date said the objective was to create a more dynamic, transparent and accountable process for the selection of government officials.

Divisional Commissioner Sheetal Teli-Ugle, District Collector Jitendra Dudi, Additional District Collector Satish Raut and Resident Deputy Collector Jyoti Kadam were among those present. (ANI)