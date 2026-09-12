SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal criticised Punjab's AAP government over long power cuts, alleging 10-hour outages. Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond attributed the situation to a 3,000 MW supply deficit and technical faults at thermal plants.

Amid recurring power outages across Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday criticised the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over long power cuts, while State Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond stated that a 3,000 MW demand-supply deficit and technical breakdowns at private thermal plants have led to the current situation.

Badal Slams Mann Government Over Power Cuts

Speaking to reporters in Balachaur, the SAD chief alleged that residents were facing outages extending up to 10 hours, contrasting the present scenario with the power supply during previous SAD administrations. "Bhagwant Mann used to say that we give electricity for 12 hours a day. Where is that electricity? Where Badal Saheb provided electricity for 24 hours, now even 10 hours a day is being cut. They are failed people," Badal said.

Highlighting the thermal power projects commissioned during the Akali Dal's tenure, Badal stated that the party would work towards making the state power-surplus again. "If the Akali Dal had not been in power, we would not have built so many thermal plants, and there would be no electricity in Punjab today. Even now I promise, I will make electricity surplus again. We will make up for these shortcomings from now on because, in these ten years, Congress and AAP have completely ruined Punjab," he added.

Government Cites Deficit and Technical Snags

Addressing the supply constraints from Chandigarh, Punjab Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond stated that high demand has strained available generation, adding that the state has not received its scheduled share of electricity from the central pool. "The current demand in Punjab is 17,000 MW. Our current power availability is around 14,000 MW, which is a 3,000 MW shortage. The three main tasks are to highlight the 1,000 MW of power we receive from the central government, which is our right as Punjab. This time, we are not getting 1,000 MW of power from the central government," Sond told ANI.

The minister noted that state-owned generation units are operating continuously, while technical snags in private generation units had contributed to the deficit. "10 units, owned by the Punjab government, are running day and night, but there are two private units located within Punjab... Due to a technical fault, these three units were shut down. We lit up and started Unit 1 last night. 2 units will light up within 24 to 48 hours, which will help in meeting our power shortage of 2000 MW," Sond added. (ANI)