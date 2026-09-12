A bizarre video showing what appears to be a headless woman walking while a dog barks behind her has gone viral online. The footage has left viewers puzzled, with many questioning whether the strange sight is real or AI-generated.

A bizarre video showing what appears to be a headless woman walking along a road while a dog barks behind her has left social media users puzzled. The clip shows a woman-like figure walking normally while appearing to have no visible head. A dog can be seen following or moving behind her, barking as the unusual scene unfolds.

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The strange sight has sparked curiosity among viewers, with many trying to figure out whether the footage captures something real or has been digitally manipulated. As the video continues to circulate across social media platforms, users have offered different explanations for the unusual appearance. Some believe the figure could be the result of an unusual camera angle, while others suspect editing or artificial intelligence may have been used to create the effect.

Videos featuring unexplained or bizarre incidents often attract significant attention online, particularly when their original source and context are unclear. In this case, the location, date and circumstances surrounding the recording are not immediately known. The authenticity of the video and the identity of the person shown in it have not been independently verified. Viewers are advised to treat the clip cautiously until more information about its origin and context becomes available.

Note: Asianet Newsable has not independently verified the authenticity of the video or the claims made in connection with it. The content is published for informational purposes, and Asianet Newsable is not responsible for the accuracy of claims made by third parties.