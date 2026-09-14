AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed speculation of a nationwide NRC, calling it '100 times worse' than the Assam exercise. He warned it would cause immense trouble for minorities, SC/STs, migrants, and the poor forced to prove their citizenship.

Amid speculation of talks regarding a nationwide NRC, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said the National Register of Citizens (NRC) would be “100 times worse”, alleging that the exercise had already caused immense trouble, particularly to minorities, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and migrants.

“NRC is going to be 100 times worse. We’ve already seen how disastrous the NRC has been in Assam. It has caused immense trouble, especially for minorities, SC/STs and migrants,” Owaisi said in a post on X. It’s Amit Shah’s misplaced arrogance and ‘chronology’ that resulted in the anti-CAA/NRC movement in 2019. Modi himself had to say that no NRC was going to happen. We are now seeing a tragedy play out with SIR, wherein ordinary people are being forced to attend hearings with documents. It has caused immense trouble, especially for minorities, SC/STs and migrants. NRC is going to be 100 times worse. We’ve already seen how disastrous the NRC has been in Assam. NRC will force everyone to stand in line and prove their citizenship. In a country where 80 crore people depend on ration for food, you want them to find documents and prove their citizenship? To what end? This government wants us to be at the mercy of one babu or another. — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 14, 2026

'Will force everyone to prove citizenship'

He further said the NRC would force everyone to stand in line and prove their citizenship and questioned how people dependent on ration for food would be able to find documents and establish their citizenship.

“NRC will force everyone to stand in line and prove their citizenship. In a country where 80 crore people depend on ration for food, you want them to find documents and prove their citizenship? To what end?” he said.

Owaisi alleged that the government wanted people to remain at the mercy of government officials during the process. “This government wants us to be at the mercy of one babu or another,” he said.

He compared the NRC with the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, alleging that ordinary people were being forced to attend hearings with documents. “We are now seeing a tragedy play out with SIR, wherein ordinary people are being forced to attend hearings with documents,” he said.

Criticism of Amit Shah

He further criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that his “misplaced arrogance” and “chronology” had led to the anti-CAA/NRC movement in 2019 and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had subsequently stated that no NRC would take place.

“It’s Amit Shah’s misplaced arrogance and ‘chronology’ that resulted in the anti-CAA/NRC movement in 2019,” Owaisi said. “Modi himself had to say that no NRC was going to happen,” he wrote.

Shah on NRC in Manipur

The remarks came after Union Minister Shah on Sunday said that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) would be implemented in Manipur using the 1951 baseline before the elections.

On the deadline for implementing the NRC nationwide, Shah said the government was discussing the matter with its colleagues and political parties in Manipur.

"We are discussing both these matters with our colleagues as well as with the political parties in Manipur. As soon as any decision is taken, we will inform you," he said. (ANI)