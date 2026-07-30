Assam's ex-servicemen have donated ₹25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for flood relief efforts. The cheque was presented to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, with veterans reaffirming their commitment to public service and humanitarian aid.

Assam's ex-servicemen have extended support to flood-affected people across the state by contributing ₹25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Veterans Present Cheque to CM

The cheque was presented to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by the veterans' fraternity, reaffirming their continued commitment to public service and humanitarian assistance even after their service in the Armed Forces.

The contribution reflects the enduring commitment of Assam's veterans' fraternity to public welfare even after completing their distinguished service in the Armed Forces. Brigadier Polash Chowdhury, SM (Retd), Director, Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam, along with Air Marshal Anjan Kumar Gogoi, PVSM, AVSM, VSM (Retd), and Asom Baibhav Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM (Retd), presented the cheque to Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

A Continued Sense of Duty

Speaking on the occasion, Brig Polash Chowdhury said the donation symbolised the veterans' continued sense of duty and their commitment to standing with the people of Assam during challenging times.

He expressed confidence that the Chief Minister's Relief Fund would ensure timely assistance reaches those most affected by the devastating floods.

He also highlighted that a large number of ex-servicemen from Assam have voluntarily joined hands with the civil administration in relief operations across the state.

Chief Minister Applauds Gesture

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked the veterans for their generous contribution and appreciated their unwavering spirit of patriotism, compassion, and service. He said the gesture would encourage more people to come forward and support humanitarian initiatives.

Commitment to Future Service

The veterans' fraternity of Assam reaffirmed its commitment to continuing its tradition of selfless service by supporting disaster relief, community development, and public welfare initiatives across the state. (ANI)