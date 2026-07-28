Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi urged the Centre for a special relief package for Assam floods, which has claimed 70 lives. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said relief work is on a war footing, with the IAF also conducting rescue operations.

Gogoi Urges Centre for Special Relief Package

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday urged the Centre to announce a special relief package for Assam, which was hit by devastating floods. Opening the discussion for the Opposition in Lok Sabha on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, Gogoi drew the House's attention to the flood situation in Assam and appealed for additional central assistance.

"Before initiating the discussion on this bill, I would like to draw your attention to the floods in Assam and the loss of 70 lives there; with a heavy and deeply pained heart, I urge the Central Government to provide a special package for the people of Assam," Gogoi said. His appeal came as relief and rescue operations continued across the flood-hit state.

State Government's Relief Efforts

Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for personally monitoring the flood situation and said the state government was working on a "war footing" to provide relief to affected people.

In a post on X, Sarma said the government had reached every affected village, restored power supply in the majority of flood-hit areas and ensured that those rescued were being accommodated in relief camps with food, medical facilities and dedicated spaces for children. He also said the government would continue round-the-clock relief efforts and prepare a comprehensive rehabilitation roadmap rooted in the principles of public participation.

IAF Continues Rescue Operations

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said it had rescued and safely evacuated 458 stranded citizens and delivered over nine tonnes of essential relief supplies across flood-affected regions of Assam and Nagaland over the past 10 days.

"The Indian Air Force continues to demonstrate its rapid response in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations... Operating in challenging weather, the IAF continues to provide critical assistance in close coordination with Indian Army and civil authorities," the IAF said in a post on X.

Over 4.45 Lakh People Affected

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 4.45 lakh people across six districts remain affected by floods. A total of 631 villages are inundated, while 184 relief camps and distribution centres are currently sheltering nearly 28,700 people. (ANI)