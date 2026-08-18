The RSS will hold its three-day All India Coordination Meeting in Visakhapatnam from August 19, with representatives from 32 Sangh-linked organisations. The meeting will be attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Dattatreya Hosabale.

Representatives of 32 Sangh-linked organisations from across the country will participate in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) three-day All India Coordination Meeting in Visakhapatnam from August 19 to 21, Akhila Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said on Tuesday.

The Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak will be organised at Gudilova in Visakhapatnam with the participation of representatives from the different organisations associated with the Sangh, Ambekar said.

Speaking with ANI, he said the meeting would be held in the presence of RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale. "The meeting will be held in the presence of Sarsanghchalak ji (Mohan Bhagwat) and Respected Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale ji. A wide range of subjects and issues will be discussed," he said.

Annual Coordination Meet Details

The three-day meeting is organised annually and will bring together selected office-bearers of the participating organisations, including their chiefs, general secretaries, sangathan mantris and other senior functionaries.

According to the RSS, the participating organisations have been active in social life for several years and have been working towards addressing various issues in the public sphere, creating public awareness, and bringing about necessary reforms and changes in the system while remaining committed to working in the national interest.

Key Agenda and Discussion Points

During the meeting, representatives of the organisations will share information about their respective activities and present their observations and suggestions on various important issues. The meeting will also focus on strengthening mutual coordination and cooperation among the organisations and improving dialogue on matters concerning public welfare and policy.

Several issues concerning the present social situation are expected to come up for discussion, including "population imbalance, de-addiction, implementation of Panch Parivartan, and the Bharatiya concept of development".

The RSS has said that other related issues will also be discussed during the three-day meeting. (ANI)