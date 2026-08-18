Maharashtra's Freedom of Religion Act will be enforced from August 28, 2026. The law aims to prevent religious conversions through force, fraud, or marriage. It has received support from Shiv Sena (UBT) and criticism from AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi.

Maharashtra's Anti-Conversion Law Implementation Date Finalised

The Maharashtra government has officially announced the implementation date for the much-discussed Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act. According to the official gazette notification published recently, the Act will come into force across the state starting August 28, 2026. The Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill aims to prevent religious conversions carried out through force, fraud, coercion, allurement, or marriage and to stop religious conversions obtained by misrepresentation, undue influence, or inducement.

On March 17, the Maharashtra government introduced the draft of the Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026, in the Maharashtra assembly, with a provision of imprisonment. While introducing the draft bill in the legislative assembly, Maharashtra Minister of State (MoS) for Home Pankaj Bhoyar said, "In recent years, there have been instances of forced religious conversions from one faith to another. These incidents disrupt public order and damage social harmony. I introduce Legislative Assembly Bill No. 20 of 2026, the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026."

Political Support and Clarifications

Earlier in March, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray extended his party's support to the bill in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, the Dharma Swatantrya Adhiniyam 2026, or the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill, which aims to curb unlawful religious conversions in the state. Addressing reporters, Thackeray emphasised that while freedom of religion is a constitutional right, his party stands firmly against the use of force, exploitation, or fraudulent luring to change a person's faith. "I saw the bill that came forward regarding conversion... If someone uses threats to force conversion, action should be taken against them... We support the bill."

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has clarified that this bill does not prohibit a person from converting, but prevents conversions done through force and fraud.

AIMIM Chief Criticises Bill

Previously, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi strongly criticised the bill, calling it "worse than the worst of such laws", and a brazen violation of the right to privacy.

In a post on X, he had said the Maharashtra anti-conversion bill was worse than the worst of such laws, as it criminalises even genuine conversions, making it risky for interfaith couples to marry. By labelling the anti-conversion bill as "worse than the worst of such laws", the AIMIM chief implied that it was even stricter than the anti-conversion laws that already exist.

"The Maharashtra anti-conversion bill is worse than the worst of such laws, such as the one in UP. These laws already criminalise even genuine conversions, make it risky for interfaith couples to marry, and require prior permission for conversion. But the Maharashtra law now penalises anyone even endorsing conversion documents and prohibits conversion by 'brainwashing through education'. These broad terms can be used to arrest people arbitrarily, which is the purpose of this Bill," Owaisi said. (ANI)