Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the Khel Mahakumbh-2026 to encourage youth sporting talent. The event will feature competitions at Nyaya Panchayat, Assembly, parliamentary, and state levels, with a detailed framework now finalised.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said the objective of organising Khel Mahakumbh is to encourage sporting talent among the youth of Uttarakhand, provide better platforms to talented athletes from rural and remote areas, and give players opportunities to participate in competitions at the state and national levels.

According to the release, the Department of Youth Welfare and Provincial Guard Corps has finalised the framework for organising competitions under "Khel Mahakumbh-2026 - Chief Minister Championship Trophy" during the financial year 2026-27.

Khel Mahakumbh 2026: Schedule and Structure

The Khel Mahakumbh will be organised at the Nyaya Panchayat, Assembly constituency, parliamentary constituency and state levels through various sporting competitions. Nyaya Panchayat-level local public representatives' sports competitions will be held from September 1 to 10, 2026. MLA Championship Trophy competitions at the Assembly constituency level will be organised from September 11 to 20, followed by MP Championship Trophy competitions at the parliamentary constituency level from September 21 to 30. State-level Chief Minister Championship Trophy competitions will be held from September 10 to October 30, 2026, as per the release.

Competition Details by Level

Nyaya Panchayat Level

At the Nyaya Panchayat level, competitions in kabaddi, athletics, kho-kho and Murga Jhapta will be organised for boys and girls in the Under-14 and Under-19 categories.

Assembly and Parliamentary Levels

At the Assembly level, volleyball and Pittu directly, along with competitions based on selection from the Nyaya Panchayat level, will be organised. At the parliamentary constituency level, competitions in mallakhamb, tug of war, marbles, football and badminton will be held directly, along with other competitions based on selection from the Assembly level.

State Level Competitions

At the state level, competitions in judo, boxing, table tennis, taekwondo, karate, basketball, hockey, handball, yogasana, swimming, archery, fencing, wrestling, pencak silat, powerlifting, weightlifting, baseball and lawn tennis will be organised directly, along with several competitions based on selection from the Assembly level. Various sporting competitions have also been earmarked for the women's open category and the open category for male and female athletes with disabilities.

Director, Youth Welfare and Provincial Guard Corps, Uttarakhand, Deepti Singh, has issued a detailed action plan in this regard and sought cooperation from all concerned departments to ensure the successful organisation of the Khel Mahakumbh. (ANI)