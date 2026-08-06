Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked Anant Ambani's Vantara Foundation for providing wildlife rescue teams and ambulances. The aid comes as devastating floods have affected over 10 lakh livestock and swept away hundreds of wild animals.

CM Sarma Thanks Anant Ambani for Wildlife Rescue Aid

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday expressed gratitude to Reliance Industries Limited Executive Director and Vantara founder, Anant Ambani, for providing specialised wildlife rescue teams and ambulance services to assist the state's Forest Department in dealing with the impact of floods on animals and wildlife.

In a post on X, Sarma said, "One of the lesser discussed yet deeply distressing consequences of the #AssamFloods has been the devastation inflicted on our animals and wildlife."

He further said, "Over 10 lakh livestock have been affected, hundreds of wild animals have been swept away, and many more remain stranded or missing. While our Forest Department has mounted an extensive rescue and relief effort, the scale of the crisis calls for even greater support."

One of the lesser discussed yet deeply distressing consequences of the #AssamFloods has been the devastation inflicted on our animals and wildlife. Over 10 lakh livestock have been affected, hundreds of wild animals have been swept away, and many more remain stranded or missing.… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 6, 2026

The Chief Minister added, "I am grateful to the Vantara Foundation for stepping forward by placing its specialised wildlife rescue teams and ambulance fleet under the command of our Forest Department."

Highlighting the importance of animal rescue during disasters, Sarma said, "Animal rescue during natural disasters often does not receive the attention it deserves. We deeply value those who have chosen to stand for this cause."

Expressing gratitude to Vantara Foundation and Anant Ambani, he said, "My sincere gratitude to Shri Anant Ambani for this thoughtful and compassionate gesture."

Assam Flood Situation Remains Grim

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Assam remains grim as six more individuals lost their lives on Wednesday, taking the total death toll in this year's monsoon season to 95.

According to the report from the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS), the state is grappling with both widespread rural inundation and critical urban flooding across multiple districts.

Out of the six fresh fatalities reported, five deaths were attributed to the general flood situation--two each from Biswanath and Sivasagar districts, and one from Golaghat. One person died due to urban flooding in the Mayong revenue circle of Morigaon district.

One person has also been reported missing in Udalguri.

The state government has intensified relief operations, opening 45 relief camps that are currently housing 12,356 inmates. (ANI)