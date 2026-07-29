Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has flagged off relief materials for flood-hit districts, an initiative entirely by the BJP. The aid includes 1.8 lakh T-shirts and 1.5 lakh mosquito nets for families in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, and Jorhat.

CM Flags Off BJP-Led Relief Effort

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday flagged off relief materials for flood-affected districts of Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat and Jorhat, saying the initiative was entirely from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its workers.

Addressing a gathering, the Assam Chief Minister said BJP members and the families of party karyakartas contributed nearly 1.8 lakh T-shirts and 1.5 lakh mosquito nets for families affected by the floods. "BJP and the families of our karyakartas contributed almost 1,80,000 T-shirts and 1,50,000 mosquito nets for the flood-affected families of Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, and Jorhat districts. This effort is entirely from the party, and the amount has been collected from the grassroots level. This small help will be accepted by the people in these four districts, and we will continue our effort as a party to help the flood victims in the days to come. Also, this effort will be ongoing, and we will continue to make such efforts to help the flood-affected families of Assam. Overall, the flood situation has improved because there was no rain after the 21st, but the extent of damage is huge," he said.

Devastation in Sivasagar's Nepalikuti Area

The Nepalikuti area under Assam's Sivasagar district's Nazira Assembly constituency is reeling from the aftermath of a devastating flood, with homes, farmland, livestock and essential belongings washed away, leaving hundreds of families struggling to rebuild their lives.

According to residents, the floodwaters from the Dikhow river entered the area around 11 am on July 19 and caused widespread destruction within a short span of time. Several houses, agricultural fields, cattle sheds, food grains, farming equipment, household items and livestock were swept away in the strong current.

Agriculture and dairy farming were the main sources of livelihood for most families in the area. However, the loss of a large number of cows, buffaloes and other livestock has left many families without a source of income. Dead animals are still lying in some cattle sheds, raising concerns over foul smell and the possible spread of diseases.

Residents said that as the floodwaters rose rapidly, several people were forced to take shelter on the tin roofs of their houses. However, many houses later collapsed due to the strong current. Locals claimed that around nine to ten people have either died or gone missing in the disaster, while several families are still waiting for information about their loved ones.

'Our Problems Have Not Ended': Residents Plead for Aid

Krishna Sharma, a resident, told ANI, "The flood caused massive destruction in the area. Many houses were washed away, livestock were lost, and several families have been left without food, shelter and livelihood. The government should provide immediate relief and compensation to the affected families."

Even after the floodwaters receded, the situation in Nepalikuti remains grim. Several feet of sand and silt have accumulated across the village, burying houses and belongings. In many places, only walls, bamboo poles and parts of tin sheets remain visible, highlighting the scale of the destruction.

Another resident told ANI, "The water has receded, but our problems have not ended. Our houses and belongings are buried under several feet of sand and mud. We have no proper drinking water, food or shelter. We are requesting the administration to provide immediate relief and help us rebuild our lives."

The devastation in Nepalikuti reflects the broader impact of the floods across Assam. While water levels have receded, residents continue to grapple with the loss of livelihoods, damaged homes and the grief of missing or deceased family members as they begin the long process of rebuilding their lives. (ANI)