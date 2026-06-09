AR Rahman’s POWERFUL Patriotic Performance at Wagah Border Goes Viral
Music maestro A. R. Rahman, along with singer Mohit Chauhan and the team of the movie Main Vaapas Aaunga, delivered a special performance at the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar, Punjab. Businesswoman and artist Ananya Birla, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, and actor Vedang Raina were also present, making the event a star-studded affair.
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