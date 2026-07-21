Andy Burnham Becomes UK Prime Minister | First Downing Street Speech & Manchester Reacts| World News

Andy Burnham has officially become the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after being invited by King Charles III to form a government. In his first speech outside 10 Downing Street, Burnham pledged a 10-year plan to tackle the UK's cost-of-living crisis, restore political stability, re-industrialize Britain, build more council homes, and end rough sleeping.This video brings together Burnham's historic first arrival at Downing Street, key moments from his inaugural address, and reactions from people in Manchester, where Burnham previously served as mayor. Supporters and critics share their hopes and concerns as Britain enters a new political era.Watch the biggest moments from Burnham's first day as Prime Minister and hear what Britons think about the country's new leader.In this video:00:00 Andy Burnham Officially Becomes UK Prime Minister01:38 First Downing Street Speech & 10-Year Vision04:22 Manchester Reacts to Britain's New Prime Minister