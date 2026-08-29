A story from 2019 about a 74-year-old Andhra woman who gave birth to twin girls is back in the news. After 57 years of waiting, she and her husband opted for IVF, and now social media is debating if there should be an age limit for such procedures.

A really unusual case from Andhra Pradesh is making waves on social media again. A 74-year-old woman gave birth to twin girls through IVF, decades after getting married. This happened back in 2019, but people are now debating the whole thing, especially whether there should be an age limit for IVF. Some think it's a miracle, while others are not so sure.

A Decades-Long Wait to Become a Mother

Erramatti Mangayamma and her husband, Raja Rao, had been married for about 57 years. They had been trying for a child for years, but with no luck. Their hope was renewed when a neighbour, who was 55, had a baby using IVF. According to media reports, Mangayamma had said, “We thought we would pass away without having children. But then our neighbour got pregnant at 55 and gave birth. She told us we could also get pregnant through IVF. I told my husband, and he agreed.”

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IVF with a Donor Egg and Husband's Sperm

The couple went to a doctor in Guntur in 2018. Since Mangayamma couldn't conceive naturally, the doctors used a donor egg and her husband's sperm for the IVF treatment.

Mangayamma Became Pregnant in January 2019

Given her age, doctors were super careful and monitored her health throughout the pregnancy. Many specialists even advised her to stay in the hospital so they could keep a constant watch on her.

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Twin Girls Born on September 5, 2019

On September 5, 2019, Mangayamma delivered twin baby girls via a C-section at a private hospital in Guntur. The hospital's director, Dr. Umashankar, told the media that the IVF process used a donor egg and the husband's sperm. Both babies were healthy, but the mother was kept in the ICU for a while just to be safe. Her condition was stable after the delivery, but doctors said she couldn't breastfeed the babies directly because of her age.

Why is it Being Discussed Again?

So, why is this old story being discussed now? The main question popping up on social media is: “Should there be an age limit for IVF?” Some people are criticising the couple's decision. One social media user asked, “Who will take care of the children since the parents are so old?” Another commented, “There should definitely be an age limit. This is not acceptable.” Someone else questioned, “Why would a 74-year-old woman want to have twins?”

Disclaimer: This article is based on user-generated content. The claims made in the original post have not been independently verified.