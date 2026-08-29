India's first 'Peptide Party' in Bengaluru was cancelled by organizers after the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration issued notices. The biohacking event planned to serve 'peptide mocktails,' sparking backlash from medical experts.

The curtains fell on India's first 'Peptide Party' before it could start. The exclusive biohacking event, set for Aug 29 in Koramangala and promoted by Peptide OS and Offlyn Life, was officially cancelled after the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration issued inquiries and regulatory notices to the organisers, according to the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration.

The event was limited to 50 guests and billed as an intimate networking salon for wellness enthusiasts, influencers and biohackers. Beyond panels on physical optimisation and longevity, it promised an experimental menu of "peptide mocktails" -- drinks infused with short-chain amino acid compounds marketed for cell repair, fat loss, muscle growth and anti-ageing.

Medical Community Raises Alarms

The event sparked swift backlash from medical professionals and clinical researchers upon being advertised on social media. Prominent physicians publicly questioned the ethical and legal boundaries of offering unverified, research-grade signalling molecules outside a supervised clinical setting. Peptides administered via drinks or oral solutions present unpredictable bioavailability and efficacy, raising concerns over unverified synthetic compounds.

Regulators Step In Over Safety Concerns

As public scrutiny mounted, officials from the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration stepped in. Regulators sought immediate details regarding the exact chemical composition of the planned "peptide mocktails," the sourcing of the active ingredients, and whether the host venue held permissions to serve unapproved biological agents as food or beverage additions. (ANI)