Amit Shah directed the Civil Aviation Ministry to set norms for aerobridges and install Automated X-ray Tray Return Systems. He also called for a framework for seamless passenger flow and prioritized the development of 62 airports within two years.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday directed the Ministry of Civil Aviation to lay down norms for the number of aerobridges at all airports based on passenger traffic and air traffic. An aerobridge is an enclosed, movable tunnel that directly connects an airport terminal to an aeroplane. It allows passengers to board and disembark without walking on the tarmac or being exposed to weather conditions. Shah's direction came in a meeting he chaired in the presence of Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu. The meeting was aimed at reviewing passenger facilities, security arrangements, and the immigration system at major airports across the country.

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Modernization and Seamless Flow

The home minister also directed the installation of an Automated X-ray Tray Return System (ATRS) in a phased manner at all airports across the country with the objective of reducing human resource costs. He also said that appropriate standards should be laid down to ensure that the Automated X-ray Tray Return System is installed at new airports.

The minister further directed the development of a "comprehensive framework" by taking into account the interdependence between entry lanes, check-in counters, security screening lanes, and immigration counters at airports, so that passenger flow is not disrupted at any touch-point. He said that a coordinated plan has been prepared for every touchpoint at airports to ensure the seamless movement of passengers.

Airport Development and Security

Shah also directed that 21 airports currently under development and the remaining 41 airports be prioritized for development based on passenger traffic, in accordance with the security standards prescribed by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), with the objective of enhancing passenger convenience while ensuring that commercial areas remain within the prescribed norms. He later directed that the work at all 62 airports be completed within the next two years.

He further directed that the baggage drop facility, currently available at the 16 major airports, be extended to other international airports with high passenger traffic as well.

Shah said that there should be no dilution in the educational qualifications prescribed for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed for X-ray screening, directing that "officers and personnel possessing the requisite educational qualifications be assigned to X-ray screening duties."

Immigration and Traveler Programmes

Shah stressed the need for Foreigners Regional Registration Offices (FRROs) at the headquarters of all states by 2027. He also directed that the authorized immigration checkpoints at Agartala (Tripura) and Jewar (Uttar Pradesh) airports be made operational at the earliest.

To popularize the Fast Track Immigration - Trusted Travellers' Programme (FTI-TTP), the minister said a mechanism should be established in coordination with airlines to send a WhatsApp message to passengers at the time of booking an international ticket, requesting them to register for the FTI-TTP.

Performance Assessment

Shah said the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the CISF should independently commission separate third-party studies during the peak travel season to assess and reduce passenger delays at all touch-points across major airports.

The meeting was attended by the Union Home Secretary, the Director of the Intelligence Bureau, the Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Director General of CISF, the Chairman of the Airports Authority of India and several other senior officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Civil Aviation. (ANI)