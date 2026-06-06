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What Causes Runner’s High? Science-Backed Ways to Boost Your Chances of Euphoria on a 5K

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jun 06 2026, 07:16 PM IST
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Discover the real science behind runner’s high, why it’s more about endocannabinoids than endorphins, and expert tips to increase your odds of feeling euphoric during a 5K or longer run. Learn how moderate pacing, consistency, terrain changes, and more can help you chase (and catch) that blissful state. Perfect for runners chasing motivation and mental boosts.In this video:00:00 – What Is Runner’s High? The Science Explained01:00 – Endocannabinoids vs Endorphins: The Real Cause of Runner’s High02:00 – 5 Proven Ways to Boost Your Runner’s High During a 5K

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