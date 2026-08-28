The Human Rights Council of Balochistan (HRCB) is concerned over the alleged enforced disappearance of 20-year-old student Safia Baloch in Quetta. Her family has alleged that Pakistan's CTD and ISI personnel were involved in her abduction.

The Human Rights Council of Balochistan (HRCB) has expressed concern over the reported enforced disappearance of 20-year-old Safia Baloch, a student from Killi Zayak in Balochistan's Washuk district.

According to HRCB, Safia, daughter of Abdul Khaliq, was allegedly taken away from Quetta at around 1 am on August 23. Her family has alleged that personnel of Pakistan's Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) were involved in her disappearance.

A Continuing Pattern of Disappearances

The rights organisation said the case has raised further concerns over what it described as a continuing pattern of enforced disappearances involving women in Balochistan. HRCB claimed that 23 women were reportedly abducted by security forces between January and July 2026. It said Safia's disappearance also comes against the backdrop of the reported abduction of another woman, Mahjabeen, a resident of Washuk. Mahjabeen was reportedly taken from Quetta on May 29, 2025, and her whereabouts remain unknown, according to HRCB.

HRCB Calls for Accountability

The organisation has called on the authorities to immediately clarify the whereabouts of Safia, Mahjabeen and other women allegedly subjected to enforced disappearance. HRCB further urged authorities to provide information about the legal grounds for any detention and ensure that those detained have access to their families and legal representatives. It also called for individuals in custody to be presented before a competent court without delay, in accordance with legal procedures.

The organisation's allegations come amid continuing concerns raised by rights groups over enforced disappearances in Balochistan. The latest case has renewed calls for greater transparency regarding detentions and the whereabouts of people reported missing from the province. HRCB urged the authorities to take immediate steps to establish the circumstances surrounding Safia's reported disappearance and provide information to her family. (ANI)