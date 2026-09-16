Jio Users, Big Offer! Get Canva Pro Worth Rs 4,000 Free for 1 Year
Jio has a new bumper offer for its users! You can get a free Canva Pro or Pro Lite subscription, worth up to ₹4,000, for 12 months. Wondering how to claim it on the MyJio app and who's eligible? We've got all the details.
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
A real jackpot for Jio customers.
Jio has launched a new digital offer for its customers. Teaming up with Canva, Jio is giving eligible users a free Canva Pro or Canva Pro Lite subscription for up to 12 months. The company says this offer is worth up to ₹4,000. But who gets what? The offer isn't the same for everyone; it depends on your recharge plan. Eligible customers on the ₹399 Jio plan will get Canva Pro. Meanwhile, users on the ₹349 plan and some eligible 2GB/day data plans above ₹349 will get Canva Pro Lite. So, it's important to first check which plan is active on your Jio number.
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
12 months free, no extra charge.
Eligible customers don't need to pay anything extra for this Canva subscription. You can activate this offer, which is based on your Jio plan, right from the MyJio app. However, not all Jio recharges will get you Canva Pro. Your eligibility and the Canva version you get depend on your specific plan. Here's how to claim it: 1. Open the MyJio app on your phone. 2. Log in with your Jio number. 3. Look for the Canva Offer/Banner and click it. 4. Select the offer and check the details. 5. You might need to verify your Jio number with an OTP. 6. Then, log in to your Canva account or create a new one. 7. Activate your free Canva Pro or Pro Lite subscription. If you don't see the Canva banner, it's best to first check if your current plan is eligible for this offer.
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Image Credit : X/Canva
What do you get in Canva Pro?
Canva Pro lets you use more premium features compared to the regular free version. This includes premium templates, photos, videos, fonts, and tools like Background Remover and Magic Eraser. Canva Pro also gives you access to AI-powered creative tools, a Content Planner, and higher AI usage limits. So, what about Canva Pro Lite? It also offers many premium design features like templates, photos, videos, fonts, and tools like Background Remover and Magic Eraser. The main difference between Pro and Pro Lite is in some features and usage limits. For instance, some AI features, the Content Planner, and higher usage limits available in the Pro version won't be fully available in the Lite version.
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
Who will find this useful?
This offer can be a big deal for people who use Canva regularly. It's especially useful for social media content creators, students, small business owners, freelancers, and anyone who creates presentations, posters, or marketing designs. One important thing to remember: Don't rush to recharge with a new Jio plan just by seeing the 'Free Canva Pro worth ₹4,000' headline. First, check if the offer is actually showing up for you in the MyJio app. Current information suggests the ₹399 plan gets Canva Pro, while the ₹349 and some eligible 2GB/day plans get Canva Pro Lite. If Jio changes these details, you should consider the information shown in the MyJio app as the final word. In short: Eligible Jio customers can claim the Canva Pro or Pro Lite offer through the MyJio app starting from 16 September 2026. The subscription can be free for up to 12 months and is valued at up to ₹4,000.
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