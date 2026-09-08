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Reliance Jio IPO: Jio Platforms Targets November Launch for Mega IPO; Roadshows to Begin Soon
Reliance Jio Platforms is planning to launch its much-awaited IPO. The company aims to raise around $4 billion with this mega IPO, which could become one of the biggest in the history of the Indian stock market.
Jio Platforms IPO is on its way
Reliance Jio IPO: After disrupting the telecom industry, Reliance Industries is now gearing up to create a new record in the share market. There's a major update for investors eagerly awaiting the Jio Platforms IPO.
Could hit the market in November
The company is planning to launch its highly anticipated IPO in November this year. Meetings are currently in progress for what could prove to be one of the biggest issues in the history of the Indian stock market.
Important meetings with foreign investors
According to a Bloomberg report, Jio Platforms officials are set to begin formal discussions with investors next week. These talks will not be limited to India alone.
IPO may be launched in November
The company will also hold crucial meetings with major investors in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, London, and the Middle East. The main goal of the ongoing discussions with bankers is to launch the IPO in November. However, they have not yet made a final decision on its size, valuation, and timing.
The company will focus on paying off debt.
Jio Platforms had submitted its draft documents for the IPO on June 19. Subsequently, the market regulator SEBI approved it on August 28. Through this IPO, the company plans to issue up to 27 crore new shares in the market.
Company's equity will be diluted by about 2.9%
Experts believe this step will result in a dilution of about 2.9% of the company's equity. The company will use a significant portion of the money raised from the IPO to pay off its debts.
Several mega issues are coming to the market.
Jio Platforms expects to raise about $4 billion from its IPO. If this target is achieved, it will be considered one of India's largest IPOs. Jio Platforms is a vital part of Reliance's digital business, which includes the country's largest wireless telecom company.
India's IPO market is buzzing
Currently, India's IPO market is quite lively. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is also ready to launch its IPO and has received SEBI's approval. The NSE IPO is expected to raise about $3 billion in September. Jio's IPO could bring a new wave of excitement to the market right after the NSE's mega issue.
Note: Investing in the share market involves risks. This report is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice. Please consult a financial expert before making any investment decisions.
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