Currently, India's IPO market is quite lively. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is also ready to launch its IPO and has received SEBI's approval. The NSE IPO is expected to raise about $3 billion in September. Jio's IPO could bring a new wave of excitement to the market right after the NSE's mega issue.

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