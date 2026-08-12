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iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: Top Upgrades That Could Make It Worth Waiting For
For anyone who needs a phone immediately, the iPhone 17 Pro remains a powerful flagship. Rumours have suggested the next-gen Pro models could become significantly more expensive. But if purchase can wait, September could be the better time to decide.
iPhone 18 Pro may launch in September: Reasons buyers should wait
Apple's next-generation iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to arrive in September 2026, but the company has not yet announced an official launch date. Reports have pointed to September 9, following the September launch pattern used for recent iPhone generations, but buyers should treat that date as unconfirmed until Apple sends out an invitation.
For Indian buyers, the bigger question may not simply be when the iPhone 18 Pro arrives, but whether it will be worth its expected premium. The iPhone 17 Pro currently starts at Rs 1,34,900 in India, according to Apple's official pricing. Rumours have suggested that the next-generation Pro models could become significantly more expensive, with some reports pointing to an increase of up to Rs 20,000. However, there is no confirmed iPhone 18 Pro India price yet.
That uncertainty makes waiting for Apple's September announcement particularly sensible for anyone planning to spend flagship money. Here are the reported upgrades that could make the iPhone 18 Pro a more compelling purchase.
A new 2nm A20 Pro chip
One of the biggest expected changes is the move to Apple's next-generation A20-series chip. Reports indicate that Apple could use TSMC's 2nm manufacturing process for the new processor, potentially bringing improvements in performance and power efficiency over the current generation.
A smaller process can allow more transistors to fit into a chip while potentially improving efficiency. For everyday users, that could mean better sustained performance and longer battery life rather than simply higher benchmark scores.
Claims of specific performance or efficiency gains should still be treated cautiously because Apple has not announced the A20 Pro or published official figures.
A larger battery for the Pro Max
Battery life could be another important reason to wait, particularly for buyers considering the iPhone 18 Pro Max.
Leaks have suggested that Apple could increase the battery capacity of its largest Pro model. Exact capacity figures remain disputed, however, so claims of a specific 5,500mAh-plus battery should not be treated as confirmed specifications.
If Apple combines a larger battery with a more efficient processor and display, the result could be improved endurance. The possible downside is that a larger battery could also affect the phone's weight or thickness.
A smaller Dynamic Island
The iPhone 18 Pro may retain the Dynamic Island while making it smaller. Some reports suggest Apple is working to reduce the size of the front cut-out, potentially by integrating more Face ID components beneath the display.
The exact design remains uncertain. Reports differ on how much smaller the Dynamic Island could become and whether under-display Face ID will actually arrive in this generation.
So, a completely notch-free or cut-out-free iPhone should not be assumed yet.
More efficient display technology
The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to retain display sizes close to the current generation, with reports pointing to 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch screens. The more interesting change could be inside the display technology.
Apple is reportedly exploring improvements that could make the ProMotion display more power efficient. If combined with a larger battery and a more efficient processor, this could help improve screen-on time without requiring a much larger device.
Variable aperture could transform the camera
A variable-aperture main camera could be one of the most interesting upgrades. Apple's recent Pro iPhones have used a fixed aperture on their main cameras, while a variable aperture would allow the lens opening to change according to lighting conditions.
In theory, the camera could open wider in darker environments to let in more light and narrow the aperture in brighter conditions. It could also offer greater control over depth of field.
Reports have linked this feature specifically to the iPhone 18 Pro, although Apple has yet to confirm it.
A new Samsung camera sensor
Another major camera rumour involves Samsung. Reports suggest Apple could use a new three-layer stacked image sensor supplied by Samsung for the iPhone 18 Pro.
Such a sensor could potentially improve readout speed, noise performance and dynamic range. But the real-world benefit cannot be judged until the hardware is officially announced and tested.
This would also represent an interesting development because Apple's camera strategy has historically involved significant reliance on Sony's image sensors.
Apple's C2 modem could arrive
Apple has been moving towards greater control over its modem technology, and the iPhone 18 Pro is widely expected to take another step with the company's C2 modem.
There are reports that modem hardware could differ by market, with US models potentially retaining Qualcomm technology while some international versions use Apple's C2 modem.
For users, the important question will be connectivity and efficiency, rather than simply whether the modem carries an Apple name.
Satellite connectivity could become more ambitious
Apple already offers satellite-based emergency features on supported iPhones. Future iPhone models are also rumoured to take satellite connectivity further, potentially towards more capable data services.
However, this is one of the least certain claims surrounding the iPhone 18 Pro. Satellite-based 5G or broader satellite data connectivity would depend on infrastructure, spectrum, regional regulations and Apple's actual implementation.
Therefore, buyers should not consider this a confirmed iPhone 18 Pro feature.
iOS 27 and future Apple Intelligence features
The final reason to wait is software. The iPhone 18 Pro will launch alongside Apple's next major iPhone software generation, expected to be iOS 27.
Apple is continuing to develop Apple Intelligence and a more capable Siri, while future software updates could expand AI-based features across the iPhone experience. The amount of RAM and hardware available on the new Pro models could also influence how well they handle increasingly demanding on-device tasks.
However, specific iOS 27 and Apple Intelligence features remain subject to Apple's official announcements.
Should you buy the iPhone 17 Pro or wait for iPhone 18 Pro?
The iPhone 18 Pro does not currently appear likely to bring a completely new external design. Current reports suggest Apple will retain familiar screen sizes and much of the existing Pro design language.
The more important changes could be under the surface: a new 2nm processor, improved battery efficiency, a smaller Dynamic Island, display improvements, a variable-aperture camera and potentially Apple's C2 modem.
But there is one major unknown: price.
The iPhone 17 Pro starts at Rs 1,34,900 in India, and that gives buyers a useful benchmark. If the iPhone 18 Pro becomes Rs 10,000 or even Rs 20,000 more expensive, the decision will depend heavily on how much value buyers place on the new hardware.
For anyone who needs a phone immediately, the iPhone 17 Pro remains a powerful flagship. But if the purchase can wait, September could be the better time to decide. Once Apple confirms the iPhone 18 Pro specifications, India pricing and availability, buyers will have a much clearer choice between paying more for the latest technology and potentially getting the outgoing iPhone 17 Pro at a better value.
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