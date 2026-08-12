Apple's next-generation iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to arrive in September 2026, but the company has not yet announced an official launch date. Reports have pointed to September 9, following the September launch pattern used for recent iPhone generations, but buyers should treat that date as unconfirmed until Apple sends out an invitation.

For Indian buyers, the bigger question may not simply be when the iPhone 18 Pro arrives, but whether it will be worth its expected premium. The iPhone 17 Pro currently starts at Rs 1,34,900 in India, according to Apple's official pricing. Rumours have suggested that the next-generation Pro models could become significantly more expensive, with some reports pointing to an increase of up to Rs 20,000. However, there is no confirmed iPhone 18 Pro India price yet.

That uncertainty makes waiting for Apple's September announcement particularly sensible for anyone planning to spend flagship money. Here are the reported upgrades that could make the iPhone 18 Pro a more compelling purchase.