Samsung has just launched its new Galaxy S26 FE smartphone globally. It's the first phone to run on the new One UI 9 and comes packed with upgraded Galaxy AI features and a top-notch camera. Plus, Samsung is promising a solid 7 years of OS updates.

Samsung has officially pulled the wraps off its new 'Fan Edition' phone, the Galaxy S26 FE, for the global market. This is a big deal because it's the first-ever smartphone to come with the brand-new One UI 9 operating system. Samsung says they've loaded it with advanced camera tech and smarter Galaxy AI features to take your daily photos, creativity, and digital life to the next level.

Price and Availability Details

Here's what we know about the price. The base model of the Galaxy S26 FE, with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, will start at $699.99 globally. Samsung hasn't announced the official price for India yet. For some context, the original Galaxy S26 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage starts at Rs. 79,999 in India. The new phone will be available in three cool colours—Blueberry, Graphite, and Pistachio—in select international markets.

Top Features of the Galaxy S26 FE

1. Advanced Camera Technology:

The phone has a triple rear camera setup with some serious image-processing power for both photos and videos.

My FanCam: Samsung has brought over a cool feature from its foldable phones called 'My FanCam'. When you're recording a video, it automatically tracks your subject to keep it in focus. It even reframes the video in real-time to make it perfect for social media.

3x Optical Zoom & Nightography: You get a 3x optical zoom lens to capture distant shots clearly. For low-light situations, the 'Nightography' feature is there to make sure your photos look great even in the dark.

12MP Front Camera: There's a 12-megapixel front camera with a wide frame, which is perfect for taking group selfies.

Stabilization: The phone also has a Super Steady system with 'Horizontal Lock'. This means your videos will come out super smooth and stable, even if you're moving around a lot.

2. Artificial Intelligence (Galaxy AI) and One UI 9:

Natural Language Photo Assist lets you edit your photos step-by-step just by using simple, everyday language commands.

With the Gemini Omni tool, you can easily turn a bunch of photos and video clips from your gallery into a professional-looking video.

The 'Briefing' feature from the S25 series has been improved. You can now create custom info cards using short commands. Other smart features like 'Circle to Search' and predictive AI are also included.

Specifications

Display: The phone sports a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which will make gaming and watching videos feel really smooth.

Processor: Under the hood, it's powered by the powerful Exynos 2500 SoC processor.

Battery and Charging: It has a 4,900mAh battery and supports 45W wired fast charging.

Here's the best part: Samsung is promising a whopping 7 years of Android OS upgrades and 7 years of security updates for this phone. If you buy the phone, you'll also get a 6-month free trial of the Google AI Pro Bundle, which includes 5 TB of cloud storage and access to extended AI features.